Year in Review 2020, best sports quotes: Naomi Osaka, Pele, Michael Holding, Vikas Krishan and more

The year began miserably for sports fans across the globe with the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. That morbid scene and feeling set in for the remainder of the year as the coronavirus pandemic halted activity and civil unrest spread across the world especially in the US.

"Black Lives Matter" and anti-racism messages were spread from American sports to cricket. Athletes, past and present, spoke up on issues that mattered.

As sport returned, in confined spaces and protective bubbles, came the news of the passing of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona. 2020 has been something that everyone would want to forget except it has been an unforgettable year.

