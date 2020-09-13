US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka fights back from set down against Victoria Azarenka to claim third Grand Slam title
Japan's Naomi Osaka came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus to win the US Open on Saturday and clinch her third Grand Slam title.
Osaka, the fourth seed, overcame her unseeded opponent 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 53min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.
It brought 22-year-old Osaka's haul of tennis major trophies to three after her victories at the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open.
Azarenka, 31, sprinted to the first set in just 26 minutes, dominating Osaka with an 88 percent success rate on her first serve.
The Japanese was uncharacteristically sloppy, hitting a whopping 13 unforced errors.
Azarenka then went 2-0 ahead in the second set before Osaka fought back to break her opponent's serve twice and take a 4-3 lead.
The momentum had quickly swung in Osaka's favourr and she broke a third time to take the match to a deciding set.
Osaka enjoyed the first breakthrough of set three in game four when she broke Azarenka's serve to take a 3-1 lead.
Azarenka then blew a golden opportunity to get back into the match, wasting three break points as Osaka recovered from 0-40 to hold for a 4-1 lead.
Azarenka then saved four breakpoints to make it 4-2 as she battled to keep the contest alive.
When she broke Osaka in game seven, the set was back on serve.
But Osaka immediately broke back after Azarenka pushed a forehand wide to leave herself the opportunity of serving for the match.
On Osaka's second championship point, Azarenka found the net.
After touching racquets with her opponent, Osaka lay down in the middle of the court and looked up at the sky in celebration.
Osaka walks out with 12-year-old Tamir Rice's name on her mask. Rice was shot by a white police officer in 2014.
R1: Breonna Taylor
R2: Elijah McClain
R3: Ahmaud Arbery
R4: Trayvon Martin
QF: George Floyd
SF: Philando Castile
F: Tamir Rice
Live: https://t.co/nlxIiNVGWW pic.twitter.com/p9rvhCfxtn
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) September 12, 2020
Osaka had walked onto the court wearing a mask bearing the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.
Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, wore different masks honoring victims of racial injustice and police brutality in each round of the tournament.
The 2019 Australian Open champion also donned face coverings bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile.
