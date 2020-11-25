Diego Maradona dead at 60: Tributes pour in for Argentine legend after his demise

Diego Maradona, Argentine football legend and 1986 World Cup winner, passed away in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. He was 60.

Tributes poured in for Argentine footballing legend Diego Maradona after his demise on Wednesday. The tragic death of the 1986 World Cup winner left everyone shocked. He was 60 when he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Buenos Aires.

The 1986 World Cup witnessed the best of Maradona as he led Argentina to glory. The different traits of Diego were witnessed during the 2-1 quarterfinal win over England where he scored arguably the greatest goal of all time. In the same game he leapt in the air and scored with his hand for the infamous 'Hand of God'.

At club level, Maradona achieved success with multiple clubs but most notably with Serie A side Napoli. He led the small Italian club to the title in 1987, 1990 alongside an Italian Cup in 1987 and UEFA Cup in 1991. Such was his impact that Napoli retired his No. 10 shirt in 2000.

Former football players and figures from around the world were quick to pay tribute to the former Napoli and Barcelona star, who was the manager of Argentinian club side Gimnasia at the time of his demise.

The Argentine football association tweeted, "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona. Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Former Brazilian great Romario also expressed his sadness. He tweeted, "My friend is gone. Maradona, the legend! The Argentine who conquered the world with the ball at his feet, but also for his joy and unique personality. I have already said a few times, of the players I saw on the pitch, he was the best."

"His passage around the world brought a lot of happiness to his country and delighted us all. I will never forget the laughs we had together. Certainly, he was never an opponent. He called me Chapolin and treated me like a brother."

"A boy, gone too soon. My hug to the Argentines, to the family. What a sadness, go with God, brother!"

Um menino, que se foi cedo demais. Meu abraço aos argentinos, à família. Que tristeza, vai com Deus, hermano! — Romário (@RomarioOnze) November 25, 2020

Para terminar este 2020 de mierda, la peor noticia de todas.

Murió EL FÚTBOL.

QEPD Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/M5wbJ2wSvh — Mauro Boselli (@mauroboselli) November 25, 2020

Día muy triste para los q amamos el fútbol,No existirá otro jugador como tú Maradona. Buen Viaje Dios !🙏🏻 DEP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wyfeyH9zv0 — JOSE MARIA GUTIERREZ (@GUTY14HAZ) November 25, 2020

RIP Diego Maradona ❤️ 😢 2020 continues to suck!! — Craig Forrest (@craigforrest1) November 25, 2020

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez has declared that there will be three days of national mourning.

Always in our hearts 💙 Ciao, Diego pic.twitter.com/I2gTWqdtdB — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe 💔

🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/Xns3Z72pxt — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) November 25, 2020

Gimnasia, the club Maradona was managing, changed their club logo on Twitter in tribute.

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

You have always given me emotions and smiles. Nothing will undo what you have done for all those who love football. Rest In Peace eternal legend.❤️🙏🏻 #Maradonahttps://t.co/wp3FoUVYZf pic.twitter.com/qvQv12qEcH — Andriy Shevchenko (@jksheva7) November 25, 2020

Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/x2LcIeQPqr — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 25, 2020

Such sad news. A true legend of the sport. RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/G0Mz4raHTj — Dele (@dele_official) November 25, 2020

A sad day for the football world. One of the main faces in the history of the game. We will all miss you. 🙏🏽😢 Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/yDgU9cIsVw — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) November 25, 2020

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Brazilian great Pele, who was compared with Maradona for the G.O.A.T. debate, paid his tribute, admitting he is sad to “lose friends this way”. He added: “Certainly one day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above.”