West Indies legend Michael Holding breaks down on air while speaking on racism faced by parents

After Michael Holding's thought-provoking and impassioned address about institutionalised racism on the first day of England's Test match against West Indies in Southampton, the cricketing great on Thursday broke down while discussing the racial discrimination his parents faced in the past.

Speaking to Sky News after the second day's play at Ageas Bowl, the fast bowler from Jamaica said he was thinking about his parents when he became emotional on TV, referring to his Wednesday's plea before the feelings resurfaced during the interview.

"To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it's coming again now," as the 66-year-old tried holding back his tears.

Resuming after a brief pause, a visibly moved Holding continued, “I know what my parents went through. My mother’s family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark.

I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately," Holding's said wiping tears from his eyes.

Since the killing of George Floyd on 25 May there have been scores of protests across the world condemning the death of the 46-year-old which has also re-triggered the Black Lives Matter movement.

Considering the current uprising could be a tipping point in the war against racism, Holding was asked if, 'this may be the moment that things change'.

"It’s going to be a slow process. Even if it’s a baby step at a time, even at a snail’s pace, I’m hoping it will continue in the right direction. Even at a snail’s pace, I don’t care,” Holding replied.