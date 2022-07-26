Mysterio reflected on his journey at the company where he won the WWE Championship, held the World Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions and won the 2006 Royal Rumble among other accomplishments

The Summerslam go-home show of Raw was headlined by celebrations marking 20 years of veteran WWE superstar Rey Mysterio as well as a six-man tag team match between The Bloodline against Riddle and The Street Profits.

The legendary luchador, who made his WWE debut on 25 July, 2002 in an episode of SmackDown, reflected on his journey at the company where he won the WWE Championship, held the World Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions and won the 2006 Royal Rumble among other accomplishments.

Mysterio thanked a number of superstars who supported him along the way, legendary names such as Kurt Angle, Edge, Batista, Dean Malenko among others. Most of all, he was particularly thankful to the late Eddie Guerrero and got emotional while paying tribute to the Hall of Famer.

“We cannot forget the great Eddie Guerrero. Eddie I love you man and I miss you every damn day. I wouldn’t be here without you and I know you’re always watching over me. Thank you Eddie,” Mysterio said in an emotional promo that was met with “Eddie, Eddie” chants from the fans at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Rey and his son Dominik squared off against Judgement Day later in the show, in which Finn Balor attempted to use Guerrero's chair trick on Rey, only for the latter to turn the tables and for the Mysterios to eventually come out on top.

As for the women's division, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair engaged in an out-of-control brawl against Becky Lynch ahead of their title defence at Summerslam that takes place this weekend at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. Additionally Alexa Bliss faced Doudrop in a single match, which she won by pinfall.

WWE Raw Results:

— Mr. Money in the Bank Theory confronted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline en route to SummerSlam

— Drew McIntyre defeated Theory by Disqualification

— Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre defeated Theory & Sheamus

— Rey Mysterio gave an emotional address during his 20th Anniversary Celebration

— Rey & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day

— Bianca Belair engaged in an out-of-control brawl against Becky Lynch ahead of her SummerSlam Raw Women's Title defense

— Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop

— Maryse helped The Miz and Ciampa take out Logan Paul on “Impaulsive TV”

— AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler defeated Alpha Academy

— The Bloodline def. Riddle & The Street Profits, Seth "Freakin" Rollins Stomped Riddle

