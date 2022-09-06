Braun Strowman returned to WWE after a 14 month gap and put eight superstars to waste. He promised more on SmackDown later in the week.

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the sport during the latest episode of WWE Raw. It is his first appearance in WWE since WrestleMania Backlash in 2021 – 14 months ago.

Strowman was then removed from the company due to yearly budget cuts. Since his release, Strowman has wrestled under his real name Adam Scherr on the independent circuit.

On WWE Raw, during an eight-men Fatal Four-way tag team match featuring The Street Profits, The New Day, Los Latharios and Alpha Academy. It was to determine the No 1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

OMG that place explored never expected that reaction for Braun Strowman 😳 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QlZPeBEqTr — Meli (@AnaMelissaJ15) September 6, 2022

In the middle of the contest, the familiar roar of the Monster Among Men was heard followed by his theme song. Strowman came out and unleashed mayhem by thrashing all eight men effortlessly.

Later in the evening, Strowman celebrated his return on camera, made clear that no one was safe and announced that he would appear on SmackDown this week.

The Miz and Ciampa arrived early into WWE Raw. Miz refused to address his kidnapping by Dexter Lumis when questioned during an interview. The duo investigated a mysteriously upturned car before moving on.

For The Miz, the focus on the night was the headline clash vs Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. The Miz started by blindsiding Lashley and attacking him with the belt with support of Ciampa. They focused on the arm and continued to beat down on it.

Despite being hampered physically, Lashley repeatedly tossed The Miz around and came within moments of clinching the match. Lashley was intercepted by Ciampa when attempting to exit the cage door.

The Miz smashed Lashley’s head repeatedly against the cage door before climbing the side of the cage to escape.

Mid-escape, The Miz spotted Lumis’ upper body sticking out from under the ring. Startled, The Miz fled back inside the cage. Lashley took advantage of this lapse in concentration and hit a spear to score the pinfall and retain his title.

Behold the shocking moment after #WWERaw went off the air! 😱 pic.twitter.com/KKVFmgQhPl — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022

Post-match, Lashley trapped The Miz in the cage with Lumis. Lumis choked his victim unconscious and stroked his head to close out the show. Yikes.

WWE Raw Results:

Dominik Mysterio aligned with The Judgment Day

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio

Bobby Lashley def. The Miz in a Steel Cage Match to retain the United States Championship

