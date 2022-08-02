WWE Monday night Raw results: Women’s roaster dominates the day with multiple brawls
In other results, The Usos def. The Mysterios – to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event.
The Monday night raw in Houston was a rare instance wherein women wrestlers grabbed all the limelight. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Sky, the trio that emerged at the SummerSlam last week, had the most impact on the show.
The trio attacked and already injured Becky Lynch after she showed some respect and complimented her SummerSlam opponent Bianca Belair. Lynch had suffered a separated shoulder during her match at the SummerSlam.
Bayley, Sky, and Kai wanted to put the women’s division to notice and hence went first after Lynch and then Asuka and Alexa as both started their match. Belair ran in to save them as she had run earlier to save Lynch.
Belair then demanded a match against one of the trio and was slated against Sky. The match ended in a no contest as Bayley and Kai began to brawl with Asuka and Bliss in the ring.
The duo of Bliss and Asuka came to the ringside to even the odds for Belair and the brawl took place before the match could finish.
In other matches, The Usos defeated the Mysterios to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship title. The Judgement Day attacked Mysterios after the match, but Edge came out to defend them. Edge had earlier cut a promo, vowing to end the Judgement Day.
Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to secure a match against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on next episode of Raw. Both had won their respective triple threat match earlier to qualify for the face-off.
CIAMPA DOES IT!@NXTCiampa will face @fightbobby for the #USTitle next Monday on #WWERaw!@mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/F3Vpt0TomL
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
WWE Monday Night Raw results:
Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss – ended in a no contest
Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky – ended in a no contest
AJ Styles def. Mustafa Ali and the Miz in a triple threat match
Seth Rollins def. Montez Ford
Ciampa def. Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a triple threat match
The Usos def. The Mysterios – to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship
#AndStill @WWEUsos retain the Undisputed WWE #TagTeamTitles against @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/uQ6sh6xD9S
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/02OaORwbEv
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2022
