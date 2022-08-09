Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Title Championships against Ciampa. In another contest, AJ Styles beat The Miz in a No Disqualification match.

The 8 August edition of the WWE Monday Night Raw began with Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky challenging the trio of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka for a match at the WWE Clash at the Castle. In spite of Belair, Bliss and Asuka approving to the match, that segment ended with a brawl between six women.

The Miz interfered during the United States Title Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Ciampa, and that persuaded AJ Styles in taking Miz out. Lashley, though, ended up as the winner of the match courtesy a submission with a hurt lock.

And in Raw’s final segment Styles, after beating down Ciampa, clinched victory against The Miz, all this amidst ex-WWE star getting arrested by the security within the crowd.

Interestingly, it was only last week that Lashley had qualified for the US Title Championships match after beating Styles.

In other results, Damian Priest has challenged Hall of Famer Edge for a match in Toronto. Meanwhile, Finn Balor registered a victory over Rey Mysterio in another contest.

Here are the results from 8 August edition of Monday Night Raw:

Seth Rolins def. Angelo Dawkins

Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

Finn Balor def.Rey Mysterio

Damian Priest challenges Edge to a match in Toronto

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY def. Dana Brooke & Tamina in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

Bobby Lashley def. Ciampa to retain the United States Championship

Omos def. Andrea Guercio & Spencer Slade in a Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler def. Chad Gable

AJ Styles def. The Miz in a No Disqualification Match