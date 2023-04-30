Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt has said that protesting wrestlers should have got the FIR registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh three months back when they initially launched the agitation.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven wrestlers including a minor. The FIRs were registered after the wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, returned to protest on 23 April and later moved Supreme Court seeking an FIR against the WFI chief.

The wrestlers initially launched the protest in January this year accusing the WFI president of sexual harassment. The protesting athletes demanded the resignation of BJP leader Brij Bhushan and the dissolution of WFI. The protest was called off after a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur who established an ‘oversight committee’ to investigate the allegations. Legendary boxer Mary Kom was named the head of the committee.

The wrestlers returned to protest after no action was taken against the WFI chief. And have vowed to continue to protest till Brij Bhushan is arrested.

Yogeshwar Dutt, who was also a part of the oversight committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, has asked the wrestlers to focus on practice.

“The wrestlers should have taken this step 3 months ago. FIR has been registered, now the wrestlers should focus on their practice. Even the Prime Minister does not have the right to punish only the court does” Yogeshwar Dutt, who is also a BJP leader, told news agency ANI.

“An FIR has been registered in this matter and as I said earlier also, the wrestlers should have taken steps to get the FIR registered 3 months back. Nothing happens while sitting at home,” Dutt added.

Talking about the work of the committee, Dutt said that the team was asked to submit the report after listening to all parties involved. He added that courts only have the power of sentencing and neither the committee nor the Prime Minister can punish someone.

