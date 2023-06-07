Wrestlers Protest: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur invites protesting wrestlers for talks
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Indian government is 'willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues'.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that the Indian government has invited India’s top protesting wrestlers to have a discussion on the ongoing pressing issue.
Taking to Twitter, the Minster wrote, “The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same”.
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 6, 2023
Earlier, on Tuesday, India’s Sports Minister said that a fair investigation will be conducted into the sexual harassment case levelled by the women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
While speaking at the convocation of the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Thakur mentioned that sports and sportspersons were a priority for the government.
Further, the Minster added that a committee to investigate the matter fairly has already been formed by the government and the police are fulfilling their duties to the fullest.
“The government has already formed a committee (to probe the allegations against Singh). The police are investigating the matter by registering an FIR. A charge sheet will also be filed and fair investigation will be done,” the Union minister said.
Meanwhile, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have resumed their services in the Railways, but have declared that their fight for justice will also continue.
