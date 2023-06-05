Olympic medal winners wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have quashed reports of withdrawing from the unprecedented protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the top wrestlers who are leading the agitation against Singh have pulled out from the demonstration and rejoined their post as OSD (Sports) in Indian Railways after meeting Union home minister Amit Shah.

After the reports on national media, Sakshi Malik requested people to desist from spreading false and ill-motivated news and clarified that she is still a part of the ongoing protest.

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news,” Sakshi Malik tweeted.

ये खबर बिलकुल ग़लत है। इंसाफ़ की लड़ाई में ना हम में से कोई पीछे हटा है, ना हटेगा। सत्याग्रह के साथ साथ रेलवे में अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को साथ निभा रही हूँ। इंसाफ़ मिलने तक हमारी लड़ाई जारी है। कृपया कोई ग़लत खबर ना चलाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/FWYhnqlinC — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 5, 2023

Bajrang Punia joined Malik and termed the withdrawal news as fake.

“The news of withdrawing the movement is just a rumour. These news are being spread to harm us.We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn the movement. The news of women wrestlers raising FIR is also false.The fight will continue till justice is served,”Punia tweeted.

आंदोलन वापस लेने की खबरें कोरी अफ़वाह हैं. ये खबरें हमें नुक़सान पहुँचाने के लिए फैलाई जा रही हैं. हम न पीछे हटे हैं और न ही हमने आंदोलन वापस लिया है. महिला पहलवानों की एफ़आईआर उठाने की खबर भी झूठी है. इंसाफ़ मिलने तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी 🙏🏼 #WrestlerProtest pic.twitter.com/utShj583VZ — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) June 5, 2023

Malik, Punia and Vinesh Phogat had resumed work in the Indian Railways from May 27, according to a report by HT. Malik joined her Baroda House office here on May 31, a day after the Haridwar medal immersion incident.

Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia along with several other wrestlers are fighting for justice since more than a month in the national capital.

The top wrestlers are leading the demonstration against BJP MP and WFI president Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, intimidation, stalking and groping by seven women wrestlers including a minor.

The protesting grapplers met Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss their ongoing agitation and were assured justice by the home minister.

The wrestlers who are demanding Singh’s resignation and arrest are protesting for the second time in a hope that their grievances will be heard and the justice would prevail.

