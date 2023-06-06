The minor who had alleged sexual harassment and stalking against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has withdrawn her allegations, a media report said on Tuesday. The minor is among the seven female wrestlers who have alleged sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan.

A report in Indian Express has claimed that the 17-year-old has now registered a fresh statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Earlier, she had recorded two statements alleging sexual harassment against the WFI chief.

A new statement means it could be up to the court to decide if the charges can be pursued and a trial will be decided which statement to be given precedence.

As per the report, the minor gave her first statement before a magistrate on 10 May.

Brij Bhushan has been booked under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The two FIRs against him also invoke IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention).

The minor in her complaint had stated that Brij Bhushan held her tightly “pretending to take a picture” and also “brushed his hands against her breasts”.

She also alleged that “She clearly told the accused (Singh) she had already told him that she was not interested in having any sort of physical relationship and that he should stop stalking her…”.

The news of the withdrawal of the statement comes amid the rumours that the top wrestlers have pulled out of the protest against the WFI president. Multiple media reports stated the same after Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined their duties with the Indian Railways.

However, the wrestlers have since debunked the rumours.

“This is our fight for justice. We will not step back. We have resumed our duties in Railways, but we are also working on our future strategy,” Sakshi said.

Bajrang Punia posted a video and cleared that wrestlers will continue to fight for justice.

“I’ve come to bust the lies being spread about the athletes. There is no rift among the athletes. No athlete has withdrawn any case. We are all together and fighting. Do not pay attention to rumours being circulated to break up our movement,” said Punia.

