A meeting between India’s Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers is currently underway at the former’s residence in New Delhi. As per the news agency PTI, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have already reached Thakur’s residence as the Indian government tries to resolve the issue.

VIDEO | Wrestler Bajrang Punia arrives at Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s residence in Delhi. Thakur, earlier today, had invited the wrestlers protesting against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for talks. pic.twitter.com/bpM9ZlehA5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 7, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, Thakur informed through Twitter that the government had invited the wrestlers to have a discussion.

The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same,” Thakur had tweeted.

Indi top wrestlers including World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi and Bajrang have been protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh since 23 April. The WFI head has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers including a minor.

This is the second meeting between the government and wrestlers after they met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.