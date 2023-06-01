Sports

Wrestlers' Protest: Khap 'mahapanchayat' in UP's Muzaffarnagar today to discuss the issue

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has called for a 'mahapanchayat' at Sauram village in Muzaffarnagar district of UP on Thursday to discuss the wrestlers' protest.

Wrestlers are protesting against Federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing female athletes. PTI

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) will be leading a meeting of all khaps or clan-based groups in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Thursday to discuss the ongoing wrestlers’ protest against alleged sexual harassment charges on Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting is expected to be attended by khaps of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab Rajasthan and Delhi.

“A mahapanchayat will be held in Soram village on Thursday to discuss the ongoing protest by wrestlers. Representatives of different khaps from UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi will participate in it,” BKU leader Naresh Tikait said.

While the move from khaps indicate their support for the protesting wrestlers, it has also come a day after the athletes including Olympics bronze medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh and twice World Championship bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat were stopped by Tikait in Haridwar from immersing their medals in river Ganga.

On Tuesday, wrestlers gathered at Haridwar’s Har ki Pauri to immerse their medals but deferred the decision as Tikait intervened and took away the bag medals before convincing the wrestlers to give the central government five more days.

The wrestlers threatened to return to Haridwar if no action is taken against the WFI chief.

The athletes took the decision to immerse their meals in Ganga after they were detained on Sunday by the Delhi Police after a violent scuffle while trying to protest outside the new Parliament building. While the wrestlers claimed that they were protesting peacefully, the police said that the protestors tried to break security barricades and were detained for the same.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan since 23 April for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers.

Brij Bhushan has denied any wrongdoing and on Wednesday said that he will hang himself if any of the allegations is proven.

“If a single allegation against me is proven, I will hang myself. If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it to the Court and I am ready to accept any punishment,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said during a rally.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asked the wrestlers to be patient as Delhi Police investigates the matter.

“The athletes themselves had said that the platform is not for doing politics. But later political parties came and went and shared this platform…I urge the wrestlers to be patient till the outcome of the investigation. I also urge them not to take any step that would undermine sports,” the minister said.

