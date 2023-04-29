Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia, who is protesting with other wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Friday alleged that electricity has been cut off at the protest site and supply of food and water has been suspended.

Bajrang made the allegations on Instagram hours after Delhi Police registered two First Information Reports (FIR) against Brij Bhushan pertaining to the sexual harassment allegations against the WFI chief.

The 29-year-old added that a barricade has been put around the protest site and wrestlers have been asked to end their protest after the FIRs were registered.

“Police said that if you want to protest, sleep on the road. What kind of pressure has come on them today, there was no such problem before, this has happened only because of the pressure of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Wrestlers had been protesting against Brij Bhushan since 23 April as no FIR was filed against the politician despite several complaints. The FIRs were registered after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Wrestler Satyawart Kadian, the husband of Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, said that just the FIRs will not give justice to the victims and added that wrestling should be kept apart from politics.

“It is good that FIR has been registered. What will we get from the FIR? Will FIR get us justice? Delhi Police should have lodged an FIR on the very first day. Our on-paper fight has just started. Let’s see what our legal team & coaches have to say. We are demanding that wrestling must be separated from politics & future of our women wrestlers should be secured,” Kadian told ANI.

Sakshi Malik earlier said that FIRs against Brij Bhushan were the “first step towards victory” for the protesting wrestlers but they will not end the protest.

“We thank the Supreme Court for its directions, this is the first step towards victory for us but it does not mark the end of our protest. We will continue to sit here and, talk to our elders and then decide the way ahead,” Sakshi Malik said.

Vinesh Phogat, a World Championship medallist, said that wrestlers will continue to protest till Brij Bhushan is arrested.

“It (Police) might file a loose FIR. We will see, observe then take a decision (on calling off protest). He should be behind the bars and removed from all the posts he holds, otherwise he will try to influence the investigation,” Phogat said.

