World Badminton Championships 2018: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin final, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar

Having ended the campaigns of Sung Ji-hyun, Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi so far, India’s PV Sindhu will take on Carolina Marin in the women’s singles final at the Badminton World Championships on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Hyderabad, who won a silver last year and two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 at the prestigious event, will be looking to avenge her defeat in the Rio Olympics final.

The Spaniard has a 6-5 advantage over Sindhu, but it was the Indian who emerged victorious in their last encounter at the Malaysia Open in June.

"Tomorrow is going to be an aggressive match. Again we know each other's game, so no easy matches, no easy points, just have to turn up and give my best tomorrow," Sindhu said.

In the men’s final, China’s Shi Yuqi will take on Japan’s Kento Momota.

Here is all you need to know about watching the Badminton World Championships finals live:

When is the BWF World Championships 2018 final between PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin?

Sindhu will play Marin on Sunday with the World Championships title on the line.

Where is the BWF World Championships being played?

The BWF World Championships is being played at Nanjing, China.

What time does the BWF World Championships live coverage begin on Sunday?

The live coverage of the BWF World Championships will start at 10.00 am (IST).

What time will the final between Sindhu and Marin begin on Sunday?

The Sindhu-Marin match is expected to begin at 12.30 pm (IST). This is an estimated time, since the women's singles final will follow the women's doubles and mixed doubles finals. The men's singles final between Shi Yuqi and Kento Momota will be played after the women's final.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships final?

The BWF World Championships finals, including the one between Sindhu and Marin, will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Can I watch the finals online via live streaming?

The live streaming of the BWF World Championships finals will be available on Hotstar.

You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.