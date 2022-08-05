‘Woke up today with some great news’: Twitter reacts as Murali Sreeshankar wins historic silver medal at CWG 2022
In his fifth attempt, Murali Sreeshankar made a stunning comeback and registered a massive jump of 8.08m, taking him to the second spot on the tally.
Birmingham: India's Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump final with a mark of 8.08m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Sreeshankar won the historic silver with a distance of 8.08m in the Men's Long Jump, becoming the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.
Laquan Nairn (8.08m) of Bahamas clinched the gold while Jovan van Vuuren (8.06) of South Africa claimed the bronze medal at Birmingham 2022.
India's Murali Sreeshankar started with a successful jump of 7.60 metres in his first attempt. He took a smooth jump as he jumped to the mark of 7.84m with complete ease on his second attempt. In his third attempt, he again took a jump of 7.84m.
In the second round of the final, Sreeshankar committed a foul attempt, stepping over the whiteboard. In his fifth attempt, he made a stunning comeback in the game and registered a massive jump of 8.08m, taking him to the second spot on the tally.
In the sixth and last attempt, he committed a foul attempt and had to settle for the silver medal. India's Muhammed Anees Yahiya committed a foul attempt, stepping 11cm over the whiteboard, on his first jump in the Men's Long Jump final.
In the second attempt, he jumped to the mark of 7.65m. In his third attempt, he took a jump of 7.72m.
In the second round, Anees registered his fourth attempt at the 7.74m mark. He took a jump of 7.58m in the fifth attempt. In the sixth and last jump, he registered a jump of 7.97m, his best of the event, and ended it with a spot in the top five.
Here are some of the top tweets celebrating the silver medal.
! Sreeshankar Murali wins India's first-ever silver medal in the Men's Long Jump event at the Commonwealth Games.
The entire nation applauds you, champ!
Getty • #SreeshankarMurali #LongJump #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/8OP7pSU36l
— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 4, 2022
Woke up today with some great news.
Great performance by #Sudhir as he won India’s Maiden GOLD in Para-Powerlifting at #CWG . Also, #SreeshankarMurali became the 1st ever Indian Male to win a Silver medal in Long Jump at #CommonwealthGames .
Heartiest Congratulations to both. pic.twitter.com/YTAModopQl
— Sujeet Kumar (@SujeetKOfficial) August 5, 2022
#SreeshankarMurali missed the Gold by a whisker. But, he became the 1st ever Indian Male to win a Silver medal in Long Jump at #CommonwealthGames .
A great performance indeed. Congratulations & Best Wishes. pic.twitter.com/TumtFBbPPk
— Manas Mangaraj (@manasrmangaraj) August 5, 2022
SPOTLIGHT ON ATHLETICS #SreeshankarMurali shines with at the podium. The feeling of being on the list of first's is indeed ALL SMILES
Let's #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik @CGI_Bghm @afiindia @SonySportsNetwk @ddsportschannel pic.twitter.com/NiJcMHdRu6
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022
#SreeshankarMurali SOARING HIGH
SOARING HIGH #MalluBoy brings historical #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/Tx9GB3JsZr
— Prajob (@prajob) August 5, 2022
Stupendous performance by #SreeshankarMurali in #CommonwealthGames2022!
Heartiest Congratulations to him for winning a #Silver medal in Men's Long Jump event. @birminghamcg22 @WeAreTeamIndia #CWG2022 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/B1aspazIDv
— Praful Patel (@praful_patel) August 5, 2022
