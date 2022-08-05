Sports

‘Woke up today with some great news’: Twitter reacts as Murali Sreeshankar wins historic silver medal at CWG 2022

In his fifth attempt, Murali Sreeshankar made a stunning comeback and registered a massive jump of 8.08m, taking him to the second spot on the tally.

FP Sports August 05, 2022 12:37:24 IST
File image of Indian long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar. Image credit: Twitter/@OlympicKhel

Birmingham: India's Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump final with a mark of 8.08m at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Sreeshankar won the historic silver with a distance of 8.08m in the Men's Long Jump, becoming the first Indian male athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the long jump.

Laquan Nairn (8.08m) of Bahamas clinched the gold while Jovan van Vuuren (8.06) of South Africa claimed the bronze medal at Birmingham 2022.

India's Murali Sreeshankar started with a successful jump of 7.60 metres in his first attempt. He took a smooth jump as he jumped to the mark of 7.84m with complete ease on his second attempt. In his third attempt, he again took a jump of 7.84m.

In the second round of the final, Sreeshankar committed a foul attempt, stepping over the whiteboard. In his fifth attempt, he made a stunning comeback in the game and registered a massive jump of 8.08m, taking him to the second spot on the tally.

In the sixth and last attempt, he committed a foul attempt and had to settle for the silver medal. India's Muhammed Anees Yahiya committed a foul attempt, stepping 11cm over the whiteboard, on his first jump in the Men's Long Jump final.

In the second attempt, he jumped to the mark of 7.65m. In his third attempt, he took a jump of 7.72m.

In the second round, Anees registered his fourth attempt at the 7.74m mark. He took a jump of 7.58m in the fifth attempt. In the sixth and last jump, he registered a jump of 7.97m, his best of the event, and ended it with a spot in the top five.

Here are some of the top tweets celebrating the silver medal.

