Protesting wrestlers claimed the Supreme Court decision to close proceedings on the plea of sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not a “setback”. They added that the protest will continue until he’s arrested.

The wrestlers stated they will decide the future course of action after discussion with their elders and had options open.

“Whatever the Supreme Court has done, we will be indebted to them from the bottom of our heart, because for six days the police didn’t even register an FIR. When the Supreme Court ordered, only then the FIR was registered. We will abide by the Supreme Court’s order,” Vinesh said during a media interaction.

“If something doesn’t materialise soon, we have several options open. Supreme Court has also said that we can approach the Delhi High Court, we can go to the magistrate. So, we can go there as well if prompt action is not taken on our demand,” she added.

The apex court on Thursday closed the proceedings on the plea filed, noting that FIRs have been registered against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the seven complainants have been provided adequate security.

The Wrestlers have been sitting on protest since 23 April, demanding the arrest of BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging he sexually harassed seven female grapplers, including a minor.

Asked if they consider Thursday’s order as a setback, Vinesh disagreed. “Not at all. We knew what was in the hands of the Supreme Court. Everyone’s hands are tied, because our country is governed by the Constitution and not by protests. Protests cannot force them to change constitution.”

“The court never orders arrest of any individual. This power is in the hands of the police. First there will be depositions, then after that arrests will be made.

“So don’t think that if Supreme Court has given this decision we are downcast. It is not in the SC’s hands to arrest someone. SC has done its job. They told the Delhi Police to register FIR. The dharna will continue and demands are the same.

“If Delhi Police still shows laxity even after we approach the Delhi HC, we still have the option to go back to the Supreme Court. So we have several options open.”

Sakshi Malik, the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, agreed with Vinesh Phogat. “We respect the Supreme Court order, protest will continue. Supreme Court order is not a setback, it did what it could in this matter,” she said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud refused to entertain an oral plea by the counsel representing the wrestlers that the ongoing investigation be monitored by a retired or a serving High Court judge.

“You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed.

“If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the High Court or the jurisdictional magistrate,” the bench added.

Earlier in the day, hurt by the ill-mannered behaviour of the Delhi Police, the wrestlers threatened to return their medals and awards, including the Padma Shri, to the government, saying these honours serve no purpose if they have to endure such humiliation.

Around 11 PM on Wednesday, a scuffle broke out between the agitating wrestlers, their supporters and the Delhi Police. During the violence, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik claimed they were abused and pushed by male police officers. Two wrestlers, including Sangeeta Phogat’s brother Dushyant, suffered injuries.

Vinesh, Sakshi and Bajrang are all winners of Khel Ratna, country’s highest sporting honour. Sakshi (2017) and Bajrang (2019) are also recipients of the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country. Bajrang (2015) and Vinesh (2016) are also winners of Arjuna award.

(with inputs from PTI)

