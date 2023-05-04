Delhi Police on Thursday deployed heavy security at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after a scuffle broke out between the wrestlers and policemen on Wednesday late night. Meanwhile, the wrestlers have said they are ready to return all the medals and awards conferred on them.

VIDEO | Heavy police deployment at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where a scuffle broke out between protesting wrestlers and cops last night. pic.twitter.com/Tvdw1TKOd8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 4, 2023

The wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

The confrontation on Wednesday began after wrestlers were trying to bring in folded beds to the protest site as their mattresses had got wet in the rain. The Police didn’t allow the wrestlers to take the beds to the protest sit and this led to an altercation.

In the videos from the protest site, Delhi Police personnel and wrestlers can be seen arguing over the beds.

#WATCH | Delhi: A scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/gzPJiPYuUU — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

The wrestlers have alleged that a drunk policeman attacked and abused the female athletes. It has also been reported that Vinesh Phogat suffered a knee injury and Bjarnag Punia took a blow to the shoulder during the scuffle.

VIDEO | “The way they have made us suffer, I would not want any athlete to win a medal for the country,” says wrestler Vinesh Phogat. pic.twitter.com/EpSk6dc3ZL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 3, 2023

“The area is filled with water and there was no place to sleep, so we thought of bringing the cots…,” Vinesh said.

“They also pushed me and abused me. We’re fighting for our respect and these policemen are pushing us women on our chest. That’s how badly we’re being treated,” she added.

“Is this why we had won medals for this country, to see such a day? Brij Bhushan, who has done so much wrong, is sleeping comfortably on his bed at home and we’re not even allowed to get bed plants to sleep on. If you want to kill us, just do it, we’re ready. But how much more will you disrespect us?”

Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Geeta Phogat on Twitter said that her younger brother Dushyant Phogat received a head injury during the scuffle.

जंतर-मंतर पर पुलिस द्वारा पहलवानों पर हमला जिसमें मेरे छोटे भाई दुष्यंत फौगाट का सिर फोड़ दिया गया है और एक अन्य पहलवान को भी चोट आयी है ये बहुत ही शर्मनाक है — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) May 3, 2023

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia said that if wrestlers are going to be mistreated then they don not wish to hold onto the medals and awards they have won so far.

“When they (policemen) were manhandling and abusing us, were they not able to see that the wrestlers are also Padma Shri (awardees),” he said.

“It was not just me. Sakshi was also sitting there. If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government.”

On the question of whether they are talking about international medals or honour bestowed upon them by Indian government, Vinseh said, “Saare le jao. Itni beizzati toh kar di hamari. Kuch bhi chhoda nahi (Take away all. You have already insulted us so much. There’s nothing left).”

Bajrang Punia also urged the general public of India to join the wrestlers in the protest aginst WFI chief Brij Bhushan.

“I request everyone to reach Delhi by morning. This is the time. If not now, then when. This is a question of the dignity of our daughters. People like Brij Bhushan (WFI President) are roaming free despite being a criminal and all this is happening to us,” Bajrang said.

The Delhi Police has put DCPs of all districts in Delhi on high alert as “large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar”.

“DCPs of all districts in Delhi have been asked to be on alert in their districts, especially in the border areas. Special care is to be taken on roads which go towards Central Delhi, barricades have been put up at several places. Police have received some inputs that a large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting,” Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Delhi Police meanwhile have refuted the allegations and said that the policeman was not drunk. DCP Pranav Tayal said that the scuffle broke out after Police stopped AAP leader Somnath Bharti from supplying beds to wrestlers as the politician had no permission for it.

“Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn’t allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation…”: DCP Pranav Tayal said.

#WATCH | “Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Since there was no permission, we didn’t allow it, so some of the supporters of the protesting wrestlers tried to take out the beds from the truck and this led to an altercation…”: DCP Pranav… pic.twitter.com/dWwRTFSDHZ — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2023

On Somnath Bharti providing beds, Bajrang said, “CCTV footage can show he was not there when it happened. We had ordered the beds, we were bringing the beds inside.”

