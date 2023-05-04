The Supreme Court on Thursday concluded the proceedings on the plea filed by protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh after hearing that FIRs have been registered against the WFI chief and the seven complainants have been provided security.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the BJP MP by seven women wrestlers.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also rejected the wrestler’s plea for a court-monitored probe.

“You came here with specific prayers for registration of FIR and security for the complainants. Now both of your prayers have been addressed. If you have any further grievances, you can very well approach the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate,” the bench said.

The SC bench which also comprised of Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala has given the liberty to the petitioner to move the high court or the jurisdictional magistrate for further relief.

At the outset, the bench was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Delhi Police, that as per the apex court’s April 28 order, assessment of threat perception to the complainants was carried out by the police.

He told the bench that adequate security arrangements have been made for the minor complainant as well as the six other women wrestlers.

Mehta said statements of four complainants, including the minor, has been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC in the case.

Several wrestlers who have won awards at international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers on Wednesday were involved in a scuffle with Delhi Police at the protest site after the policemen did not allow the athletes to bring in new folded beds.

Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat has alleged that female wrestlers were abused and attacked by a drunk policeman.

“They also pushed me and abused me. We’re fighting for our respect and these policemen are pushing us women on our chests. That’s how badly we’re being treated,” she said.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia after the altercation said that wrestlers are willing to give away their medals and awards rather than being mistreated.

“When they (policemen) were manhandling and abusing us, were they not able to see that the wrestlers are also Padma Shri (awardees),” he said.

“It was not just me. Sakshi was also sitting there. If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government.”

