Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik has said that the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will only participate in Asiad if sexual harassment against the WFI head and the BJP MP is resolved.

Sakshi made the announcement during the ‘Panchayat’ at Chhotu Ram Dharamshaala in Sonepat district.

“We will not compete in Asian Games until a proper resolution comes out in this case. You can’t understand the mental agony we are going through everyday,” Sakshi was reported as saying by news agency PTI.

The Panchayat was called by the wrestlers and were also attended by khap, farmers and members of women organisations.

The wrestlers including Sakshi, Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and Asiad champion Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against Brij Bhushan since 23 April who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers. The athletes are demanding his arrest.

Sakshi also said that efforts are being made to put pressure on the victims.

The comments came after a few media houses reported that the minor who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment had withdrawn her complaint.

“It’s proved, the statements were recorded under section 161 and 164 and it changed. We can’t understand,” Sakshi. “It is clear that father of the minor was under pressure. Pressure is being built. For how long we will fight then.”

“Bajrang is getting calls, bik jao, toot jao (take bribe, end the protest). Wrong narratives are being set (by media). It breaks our hearts,” she said.

“That is why we had said first arrest him and then investigate. If he is in police custody, he can’t pressurise. Otherwise, one by one, victims will break. Till he is out, an atmosphere of terror will remain.”

The wrestlers have currently put the protest on hold till 15 June after a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The Indian government has sought time till 15 June to resolve the matter.

“We had called this Panchayat to inform everyone the discussion we had. If a strong action is not taken by June 15, we will resume our protest,” Bajrang told the media.

