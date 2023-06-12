Vinesh Phogat, one of the leaders of the protesting wrestlers Sunday accused the government of protecting Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, despite assuring that he would be charge-sheeted by 15 June.

On 7 June, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured the protesting wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed against Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven women grapplers. The wrestlers after securing the assurance had stopped their protest till 15 June.

The wrestlers, led by Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Phogat, have been demanding Singh’s arrest since they resumed their agitation on April 23.

The government has accepted several of the wrestlers’ demands, including that none of Singh’s family members or associates will be allowed to contest the upcoming WFI polls.

However, the wrestlers have said they will not end their protest unless Singh is put behind bars.

Vinesh Phogat, the double world medallist, on Sunday joined the protesting farmers in Punjab and on her way spoke to the media at Khatkar Toll Plaza in Haryana.

Asked about the meeting the wrestlers had with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Phogat said, “They had given a few proposals that they can do that much for us but except the arrest of Brij Bhushan, everything is happening.”

On being asked why Singh is not being arrested, the firebrand wrestler shot back.

“You have to ask Amit Shah, why he (WFI chief) is not being arrested. He is such a powerful man that the government is trying to shield him. So getting him arrested is not easy but we are continuing our fight.”

The protest originally started in January and after securing an enquiry into the allegations the wrestlers had called it off.

Phogat said she can’t tell when will their protest end.

“I can’t tell you how long our protest will linger, the day he is arrested we will also end our protest. But if justice comes late, what’s the point.”

“Our fight may end one day but the seniors citizens of the country are still fighting. We are with them, so a few fights won’t end on this Earth. People are being martyred, people are in grief, unemployment is hitting the youth, the government must think about all these issues.

“It (Government) must listen, if so many people have come forward to raise their voice. The government should not ignore them.”

When asked if she thinks, monarchy, instead of democracy is being followed in the country, “There is no doubt that,” she replied.

Later she reached Patiala and joined the farmers’ protest against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited ( PSPCL).

The farmers, belonging to Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non political), have been protesting against the delay in giving new connections to the farmers, in the release of pending tubewell connections and installation of smart meters.

Speaking there, Vinesh said, “Is it necessary that people will have to sit on streets for everything. It is not good for the country. They have been sitting here, leaving behind their families. The governments are made to serve people not to make them sad.”

With various farmers’ unions coming in support of wrestlers, Bajrang returned the favour with a tweet in their support.

“Farmers are asking for MSP i.e. minimum support price of their crops. The farmers who feed the entire country work hard in the fields throughout the year. Shouldn’t they get the right price for their hard work and crop? We wrestler are with farmers in this struggle. We come from these families,” Bajrang tweeted.

With PTI inputs

