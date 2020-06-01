You are here:
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones vacates title amid pay dispute with president Dana White

Sports The Associated Press Jun 01, 2020 09:35:01 IST

Jon “Bones” Jones tweeted Sunday that he’s giving up his UFC title in a pay dispute.

Jon Jones had been eyeing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou. Image: Twitter/@JonnyBones

“To the light-heavyweight title — veni, vidi, vici,” tweeted Jones, using the Latin phrase of “I came, I saw, I conquered,” attributed to Julius Caesar. Asked if was giving up his title, he tweeted “Yes.”

When one of Jones’ 2.3 million Twitter followers suggested he was hurting himself more than the UFC, Jones replied: “I hurt myself every time I walk out there and take a punch to the head and not feel my pay is worth it anymore.”

The 32-year-old Jones had been eyeing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou, but said the UFC did not want to pay him enough. UFC President Dana White said the fighter wanted “crazy” money, citing demands of $15 million, $20 million and $30 million.

“He can do whatever he wants to do. He can sit out, he can fight, he can whatever,” White said Saturday night after an event in Las Vegas. “Jon Jones can say whatever he wants publicly. It’s his God-given right here in America. He can say whatever he wants. And when he’s ready to come back and fight, he can.”

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 09:35:01 IST



