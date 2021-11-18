UEFA reduces Hungary stadium ban for discriminatory behaviour
Hungary's three-match stadium ban was reduced by one game on Wednesday after UEFA partially upheld an appeal by the Hungarian FA.
Lausanne, Switzerland: UEFA reduced Hungary's three-match stadium ban following "discriminatory behaviour" by supporters at Euro 2020 by one game on Wednesday after partially upholding an appeal by the Hungarian FA.
Hungary will now play their next two games behind closed doors, with the second of those suspended for two years, European football's governing body said in a statement.
The Hungarian FA must still pay a fine of 100,000 euros ($113,000) and display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame", with the UEFA logo on it, during the matches in question.
Incidents of homophobic chanting and racial abuse were alleged to have occurred during group stage games against France, Portugal and Germany in June.
UEFA initially issued Hungary in July with a three-match sanction.
FIFA in September also ordered Hungary to play two matches behind closed doors, with one suspended for two years, and fined the federation 200,000 Swiss francs ($215,000) over their fans' racist chants at England players during a World Cup qualifier earlier that month.
also read
Yorkshire racism row: Azeem Rafiq predicts 'floodgates' to open after his revelations
Pakistan-born Rafiq told British lawmakers on Tuesday how racist language was 'constantly' used during his two spells at the county club
Roger Federer hopes to return one last time in mid-2022
The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who turned 40 in August, is working his way back from a persistent right knee injury that restricted him to just five tournaments this year
Roger Federer set to miss next year's Wimbledon, won't play 2022 Australian Open
Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for Wimbledon next June, the tennis great said in an interview published Wednesday by Swiss media