UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says biennial FIFA World Cup will 'dilute' showpiece event

Former Arsenal boss Wenger, who is now director of development at FIFA, on Saturday called for football's showpiece competition to become a biennial event.

Agence France-Presse September 06, 2021 22:46:51 IST
File image of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. AP

Lausanne: UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Monday said that holding the World Cup every two years, as Arsene Wenger has recently suggested, would "dilute" the tournament.

The World Cup has been held every four years, besides cancellations during World War II, since the inaugural edition in 1930.

"We think that the jewel of the World Cup has value precisely because of its rarity," Ceferin said at a general assembly of the European Club Association.

"But holding it every two years, will by our opinion, lead to more randomisation, less legitimacy, and it will unfortunately dilute the World Cup itself.

"The international match calendar does not need that. Our players don't need to see more of their summers spent on consuming tournaments rather than devoted to relaxing and recuperation."

UEFA has long been against a more frequent World Cup and earlier this year announced a revamped version of its Nations League tournament, with 100 more matches per season.

Former United States coach Jill Ellis said Sunday she "is open to everything" when asked about the Women's World Cup potentially being held every two years.

