UEFA denies setting 3 August deadline for completion of Champions League, says they are 'analysing all options'

London: UEFA has denied there is an 3 August deadline to complete this season’s Champions League after a report by German broadcaster ZDF quoted the body’s President Aleksander Ceferin as saying the competition had to be finished by that date.

“It has been reported that UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin told ZDF in Germany that the UEFA Champions League must finish by 3 August. This is not true,” said a statement from European football’s governing body.

“The President was very clear not to set exact dates for the end of the season.”

Football leagues across Europe and beyond have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Champions League has stalled with the round of 16 yet to be completed.

“UEFA is currently analysing all options to complete domestic and European seasons with the European Club Association and the European Leagues in the working group set up on 17 March,” the UEFA statement said. “The primary priority of all the members of the working group is to preserve public health.

“Following on from that, it is to find calendar solutions to complete all competitions. Options are currently being studied to play matches in July and in August if needed, depending on restart dates and the permission of national authorities.”

