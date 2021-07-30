Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying live telecast on tv and online in India
Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of the badminton women's singles semi-final between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying is concerned.
Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has been one of the brightest medal prospects among the 120 sportspersons from the country taking part in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Despite India drawing blank in several quarters, especially in disciplines like shooting where the nation of a billion-plus expected a rain of medals, things have been looking promising so far in badminton where the shuttler from Hyderabad has kept her campaign alive with a series of hard-fought wins to stay on course for a second consecutive Olympic medal, having lost to Carolina Marin in the gold medal match in Rio five years ago.
Sindhu took a step further towards realising her dream of winning India's first-ever Olympic gold medal in the sport when she defeated local favourite and one of the world's top shuttlers Akane Yamaguchi, beating her in straight games 21-13, 22-20 to set up a semi-final clash against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying on Saturday.
Here are all the details you need to know as far as the live coverage of the upcoming match, which promises to be every bit a blockbuster, is concerned:
When will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying women's singles semi-final clash start?
The badminton women's singles semi-final between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying will take place on 31 July.
Where will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying women's singles semi-final take place?
The semi-final meeting between Sindhu and Tzu-ying will take place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in the Japanese capital city.
What time will the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying semi-final begin?
The semi-final between Sindhu and Tzu-ying will begin at 3.20 PM Indian Standard Time.
Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying semi-final in India on TV?
You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying semi-final online in India?
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live on our blog at firstpost.com.
