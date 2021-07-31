Here's all you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bing Jiao

PV Sindhu's quest for gold at the Olympic Games ended on Saturday when she suffered a defeat at the hands of Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-final.

The Indian shuttler, however, has a chance to make it two medals in two games as she takes on China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match. Sindhu had won the silver in Rio in 2016 after losing to Spain's Carolina Marin 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 in a gruelling encounter.

In the semis against Tai in Tokyo, Sindhu was overpowered by the Taiwan shuttler as she lost 21-18, 21-12. Sindhu had started well and was leading 11-8 at the break in Game 1 but then Tai bounced back strongly to take the first game and then continued her momentum in the second game to reign supreme.

He Bing Jiao on the other hand went down fighting to Chen Yu Fei in the other semi-final. In a match that lasted 79 minutes, Chen overcame her Chinese counterpart 2-1 to make it to the finals.

Here's all you need to know about the bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bing Jiao:

When will the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao women's singles bronze medal match start?

The badminton women's singles bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bing Jiao will take place on 1 August.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao women's bronze medal match take place?

The bronze medal match between Sindhu and He Bing Jiao will take place at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in the Japanese capital city.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao bronze medal match begin?

The bronze medal match between Sindhu and He Bing Jiao will begin at 5 pm IST.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao bronze medal match in India on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Where can I watch the PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao bronze medal match online in India?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live on our blog at firstpost.com.

