Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony highlights: Naomi Osaka lights up Olympic cauldron, Games begin officially

Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, scores and results from Day 0 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on our LIVE blog!

FP Sports July 23, 2021 05:41:17 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony highlights: Naomi Osaka lights up Olympic cauldron, Games begin officially

Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh, of India, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP

20:21 (ist)

Olympic cauldron has been lit! 

Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the cauldron which is built in the shape of a flower with its petals open. 
17:46 (ist)

And here you go, full video of Indian contingent's march during the opening ceremony. 

Video courtesy: DD Sports
11:36 (ist)

Archery - Mixed Team

An update on the mixed team event as well! 

Pravin Jadhav's performance in the men's ranking round means he will partner Deepika Kumari in the mixed team, and with a total score of 1319, the pair will be ranked 9th. 
11:32 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Alright then, the final end is done, and we have a clear picture of how the male archers performed! India's highest ranked archer for the knockouts will be Pravin Jadhav, who recorded a 54 (10 9 9 9 9 8) in the tenth end to put together a total of 656. Up next, rather surprisingly, is Atanu Das, whose 53 (X 9 9 9 8 8) in the final end sees him post 653. And finally, just a couple of places below Atanu is Tarundeep Rai, who started poorly but did well towards the end of the round, and finished with 652 thanks to a final end score of 55 (X X 10 9 9 7)

Towards the top of the rankings, South Korean pair of  former gold medallist Oh Jinyek and Olympic record holder Kim Woo-jin were both displaced thanks to a late surge from Brady Ellison of America, who finishes in second place. 17-year-old archer Kim je deok finishes in first, having spent most of this round in the lead.
11:12 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Great work from both Pravin Jadhav and Atanu Das! Both archers record a score of 56 (Pravin - 10 10 9 9 9 9, Atanu - X X 9 9 9 9) to move slightly upwards in the rankings. Tarundeep Rai slips down one spot into 38th place with a 54 (10 10 9 9 9 7)

Former leader Hiroki Muto has made a bit of a comeback, and with back to back 58s, is now in fifth place.
10:15 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

After the fifth end, we now have a new Indian leader! Pravin Jadhav is now the highest scoring Indian after shooting a 56 (X 10 10 9 9 8) to move up into 25th place. Atanu stays firm in 29th place with a 55 (10 10 9 9 9 8) and Tarundeep Rai moves up a few places to 39th with a strong score of 57 (10 10 10 9 9 9)
10:05 (ist)

Archery - Men's Ranking Round

Massive slip-up from Atanu Das in the fourth end, his score of 52 (9 9 9 9 8 8) sees him plummet down the ranks into 29th place. Just behind him is Pravin Jadhav, who after a poor start, is gradually climbing his way up the ranks. Jadhav gets a 56 (X 10 10 9 9 8) this time. Tarundeep Rai also drops down from 45th into 48th place with a 53 (10 9 9 9 8 8).
09:13 (ist)

Tokyo 2020 curtain raiser

While we wait for the men's archery ranking round to get underway, why not get the mood of things in Tokyo? Our correspondent Amit Kamath has gone through numerous coronavirus tests and is in Tokyo. He has his ear to the ground (not literally, obviously) and brings us the feel of things in the Japanese capital. [Read]

09:03 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Quadruple Sculls

Utter domination from the Chinese quartet of Yunxia Chen, Ling Zhang, Yang Lyu and Xiaotong Cui as they top the leaderboards with a time of 6:14.32! For perspective on just how incredible their performance was, the next best timing, registered by the German team, was 6:18.22, a full four seconds slower.  
08:18 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Double Sculls

Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania top the charts with a time of 6:49.79, and they're followed very very closely by the Dutch duo of Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenard, who finished with a time of 6:49.90.
07:39 (ist)

Rowing - Men's Double Sculls

Oh my word, the same Olympic record has been broken twice in two heats!

Minutes after Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias set a new record of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls, Melvin Twellar and Stef Broenink record a time of 6:08.38!
07:34 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

It's all over, and Deepika ends the ranking round in ninth place.

❌🔟9️⃣9️⃣9️⃣7️⃣ to finish off for the Indian World No 1. Not the greatest of starts, but all in all, not terrible either. 

South Korea's An San finishes in first place with an impressive 680, which is a whole 7 more than the previous Olympic record of 673 points!
07:22 (ist)

Rowing - Men's Double Sculls

Elsewhere, it's an early Olympic Record broken!

The pair of Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias better the previous Olympic best of 6:11.30 with a performance of 6:10.45 in the men's double sculls!
07:13 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Brilliant work from Deepika and she's up into 6th place!

In one of her best ends so far, the Indian World No 1 fires in ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣9️⃣ to record a 58!
07:09 (ist)

Rowing - Women's Single Sculls

Emma Twiggs of New Zealand leads the timings in the heats with 7:35.22. She's followed closely by Magdalena Lobnig of Austria, who won her heat with a time of 7:37.91, and Anna Sarah "Sophie" Souwer of the Netherlands, who finished second behind Twiggs in Heat #6 with a 7:39.96

.
07:05 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

It's a 56 from Deepika in the third end of the second half, and she's up into 7th!

She records ❌❌🔟🔟9️⃣7️⃣, continuing her trend of just tailing off a little in the final shot.
06:19 (ist)

Archery - Women's Ranking Round

Great bit of work from Deepika Kumari, and she's back up into 10th place!

The Indian World No 1 shoots ❌🔟🔟🔟🔟9️⃣ for 59, her highest score yet!

July 23, 2021 - 20:41 (IST)

Sayonara!

The lighting of the Olympic cauldron brings an end to the opening ceremony. The Games are officially on. The ceremony was less glittering than the previous ones but it highlighted the efforts that have gone behind hosting this Games and the indomitable human spirit. We bid you goodbye now, but will keep bringing the sports events live to you from Tokyo. Thank you for joining us today. 

July 23, 2021 - 20:30 (IST)

The Main Stage for the opening ceremony was designed by Yohei Taneda. It represents the sun, which also features in the Japanese national flag, and Mount Fuji— two prominent Japanese symbols. The stage set, which consists of a main stage and a connecting walkway, has been inspired by traditional Japanese theatre stages, such as noh stages with hashigakari bridgeways and kabuki stages with hanamichi runways.

Amith Kamath in Tokyo.

July 23, 2021 - 20:28 (IST)

Curtain rises! 

July 23, 2021 - 20:21 (IST)

Olympic cauldron has been lit! 

Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights the cauldron which is built in the shape of a flower with its petals open. 

July 23, 2021 - 20:14 (IST)

While we keep bringing you the live updates from the opening ceremony, here's the schedule for the Indian contingent for tomorrow. A few medals events coming up. 

July 23, 2021 - 19:59 (IST)

1432 days. That’s how long the wait has been, from Rio 2016 to Tokyo 2020. In an unprecedented time, in an uncertain world, after a year of debate, deliberations, and protests, the Olympics are here.

Read more from Shantanu Srivastava here on what Olympics long wait has meant to athletes and everyone who is love with the Games. 

July 23, 2021 - 19:45 (IST)

The Olympics are officially open!

July 23, 2021 - 19:43 (IST)

Bach thanks athletes for their commitment and enthusiasm!

What is true for the perseverance of the Japanese people is also true for you, my fellow Olympic athletes. 

You had to face great challenges on your Olympic journey. Like all of us, you were living with great uncertainty through the pandemic. 

You did not know when you could train again. You did not know whether you could see your coach tomorrow.

You did not know if your teammates would be with you for the next competition. You did not even know if this competition would take place at all.

You struggled, you persevered, you never gave up, and today you are making your Olympic dream come true. You are true Olympic athletes.

You inspired us, the IOC and the entire Olympic community. You inspired us to fight like you, and for you, to make this moment possible.

This is why, I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the National Olympic Committees, the International Federations, all our TOP partners and sponsors and our Rights-Holding Broadcasters for standing together with us.

This made all of us a true community – the Olympic community.

July 23, 2021 - 19:40 (IST)

IOC President Thomas Bach:

Welcome to the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020. Today is a moment of hope. Yes, it is very different than what we imagined. But let us cherish these moments. Finally, we are all here. This is a unifying power of sports. This is a message of solidarity, peace and resilience, this gives all of us hope for our further journey together. 

We can be here because of Japanese people. We like to express all our appreciation and respect. The organising comitee and Japanese authorites have done extra ordinary work. 

On behalf of all athletes, I want to express gratitude to Japanese people. It was a difficult journey, an unprecedented challenge. We thanks all unsung heroes, the nurses, the doctors and all people who conduct the Games amid the pandemic. 
Special thanks to all volunteers, you are the best ambassadors for Japan. 

July 23, 2021 - 19:27 (IST)

Over a thousand drones were used to make a globe in air before John Lenon's Imagine was performed by various singers. 

Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.

India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.

Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.

Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.

Updated Date: July 23, 2021 20:43:54 IST

