The lighting of the Olympic cauldron brings an end to the opening ceremony. The Games are officially on. The ceremony was less glittering than the previous ones but it highlighted the efforts that have gone behind hosting this Games and the indomitable human spirit. We bid you goodbye now, but will keep bringing the sports events live to you from Tokyo. Thank you for joining us today.
July 23, 2021
-
20:30 (IST)
The Main Stage for the opening ceremony was designed by Yohei Taneda. It represents the sun, which also features in the Japanese national flag, and Mount Fuji— two prominent Japanese symbols. The stage set, which consists of a main stage and a connecting walkway, has been inspired by traditional Japanese theatre stages, such as noh stages with hashigakari bridgeways and kabuki stages with hanamichi runways.
Bach thanks athletes for their commitment and enthusiasm!
What is true for the perseverance of the Japanese people is also true for you, my fellow Olympic athletes.
You had to face great challenges on your Olympic journey. Like all of us, you were living with great uncertainty through the pandemic.
You did not know when you could train again. You did not know whether you could see your coach tomorrow.
You did not know if your teammates would be with you for the next competition. You did not even know if this competition would take place at all.
You struggled, you persevered, you never gave up, and today you are making your Olympic dream come true. You are true Olympic athletes.
You inspired us, the IOC and the entire Olympic community. You inspired us to fight like you, and for you, to make this moment possible.
This is why, I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the National Olympic Committees, the International Federations, all our TOP partners and sponsors and our Rights-Holding Broadcasters for standing together with us.
This made all of us a true community – the Olympic community.
July 23, 2021
-
19:40 (IST)
IOC President Thomas Bach:
Welcome to the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020. Today is a moment of hope. Yes, it is very different than what we imagined. But let us cherish these moments. Finally, we are all here. This is a unifying power of sports. This is a message of solidarity, peace and resilience, this gives all of us hope for our further journey together.
We can be here because of Japanese people. We like to express all our appreciation and respect. The organising comitee and Japanese authorites have done extra ordinary work.
On behalf of all athletes, I want to express gratitude to Japanese people. It was a difficult journey, an unprecedented challenge. We thanks all unsung heroes, the nurses, the doctors and all people who conduct the Games amid the pandemic.
Special thanks to all volunteers, you are the best ambassadors for Japan.
July 23, 2021
-
19:27 (IST)
Over a thousand drones were used to make a globe in air before John Lenon's Imagine was performed by various singers.
Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.
India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.
Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.
Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.