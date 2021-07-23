Bach thanks athletes for their commitment and enthusiasm!

What is true for the perseverance of the Japanese people is also true for you, my fellow Olympic athletes.

You had to face great challenges on your Olympic journey. Like all of us, you were living with great uncertainty through the pandemic.

You did not know when you could train again. You did not know whether you could see your coach tomorrow.

You did not know if your teammates would be with you for the next competition. You did not even know if this competition would take place at all.

You struggled, you persevered, you never gave up, and today you are making your Olympic dream come true. You are true Olympic athletes.

You inspired us, the IOC and the entire Olympic community. You inspired us to fight like you, and for you, to make this moment possible.

This is why, I would like to express my sincere thanks to all the National Olympic Committees, the International Federations, all our TOP partners and sponsors and our Rights-Holding Broadcasters for standing together with us.

This made all of us a true community – the Olympic community.