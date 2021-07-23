Tokyo Olympics 2020: Day 1 schedule of Indian athletes
The Indian contingent has some big events coming their way on 24 July at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
The Indian contingent has some big events coming their way on 24 July at Tokyo Olympics 2020.
On Saturday, some of the top medal contenders from India including weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Elavenil Valarivan will be in action in medal events.
Here's India's schedule of the Tokyo Olympics on 24 July, Saturday.
Archery:
Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 am IST.
Bronze Medal Match: 12:55 pm IST.
Gold Medal Match: 1:15 pm IST.
Badminton:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50 am IST.
B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30 am IST
Boxing:
Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54 pm IST.
Hockey:
India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST
India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15 pm IST
Judo:
Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30 am start.
Rowing:
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30 am IST.
Shooting:
Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00am IST
Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15am IST
Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST
Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm IST
Table Tennis:
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30 am IST.
Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15 pm IST.
Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00 pm IST.
Tennis:
Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30 am IST start.
Weightlifting:
Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg: 10:20 am IST.
With PTI inputs
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: World No 5 Bianca Andreescu to skip Games over COVID-19 concerns
Andreescu joins several high-profile players who have already withdrawn from the Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Celebration of human will and spirit is here, let the Games begin
The 1432-day wait has finally ended. The world’s best have found a way to celebrate excellence, rather poetically, in a country renowned for its resilience. Set the alarms. Mark the calendars. Let the Games begin.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers announce three more Games-related COVID-19 cases, none athlete
The total number of Games-related COVID-19 cases now stands at 58.