The Indian contingent has some big events coming their way on 24 July at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Indian contingent has some big events coming their way on 24 July at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On Saturday, some of the top medal contenders from India including weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Elavenil Valarivan will be in action in medal events.

Here's India's schedule of the Tokyo Olympics on 24 July, Saturday.

Archery:

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00 am IST.

Bronze Medal Match: 12:55 pm IST.

Gold Medal Match: 1:15 pm IST.

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50 am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30 am IST

Boxing:

Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54 pm IST.

Hockey:

India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30 am IST

India vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15 pm IST

Judo:

Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30 am start.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30 am IST.

Shooting:

Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00am IST

Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15am IST

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30am IST

Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm IST

Table Tennis:

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30 am IST.

Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15 pm IST.

Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00 pm IST.

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30 am IST start.

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu in women's 49kg: 10:20 am IST.

With PTI inputs