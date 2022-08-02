India came from two points down to beat South Africa in the Women's Fours event in Lawn Bowls for first medal for the country in the sport.

India have upped their tally in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with yet another medal, this time in the Lawn Bowls event. India bagged a gold medal in the Women’s Fours category, thanks to the efforts of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia. This is India’s first medal in the sport.

The match, which saw the Indian quartet face off against South Africa, was filled with some tense moments. The windy conditions at Victoria Park did not make it easy for the Indian side. However, they managed to take a 4-2 lead early on due to Tirkey’s brilliant second-last bowl in End 5.

The Indian women’s team then managed to extend the lead to 7-2 after six ends were over. However, South Africa managed to claw back and take a 10-8 lead later.

Then, the tables turned again, thanks to Indian skip Rupa Rani Tirkey, who managed to get two points and level the scores after End 12.

In the 15th and final end, South Africa needed 6 points to win as India took a 15-10 lead. But, the India Women's Four managed to maintain their lead and scripted history by winning the event 17-10.

Earlier, the Indian team had come close to winning a medal in the event on a couple of occasions. At the New Delhi CWG 2010, the Indian women’s triple team- Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Tania Choudhary- topped their section, but lost to Australia in the semi-finals. In Glasgow 2014, the men’s four team once again lost to Australia in the bronze playoffs to finish fourth.

With this medal, India has won 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals in the prestigious tournament.

