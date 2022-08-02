Commonwealth Games: India women’s lawn bowls team wins gold medal to create history
The four-woman squad of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani edged their South African counterparts with a 17-10 scoreline.
Birmingham: Indian lawn bowls women’s fours team created history by defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
The four-woman squad comprising of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani edged their South African counterparts in the dramatic contest where they trailed 10-12 at one stage.
India started the match aggressively leading South Africa 7-2 after the first six ends. However, South Africa managed to make a comeback leveling the scores at 10-10 after the completion of 10 ends.
But with remarkable final two ends, where India notched three and two points respectively, the quartet marked an extraordinary moment for lawn bowls.
India earlier won the semi-final against New Zealand in a closely fought contest, as they inched ahead of the Kiwis in the last end and registered a scoreline of 16-13. While the semi-final was a nail-biting contest, they had dominated Norfolk Island in the quarter-finals with a scoreline of 17-9.
The team which manages to get the bowls closer to the target (a smaller ball), also called 'the Jack', earns points. In the fours format, each team is given eight rolls from one end.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Commonwealth Games: Entire nation cheering for you, Good luck, says President Murmu to India's contingent
President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her best wishes to the Indian contingent of the Commonwealth Games 2022, and expressed confidence that the athletes will put up their best performance and make the country proud.
Commonwealth Games begin with spectacular opening ceremony in Birmingham
India, with double Olympics medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh led the contingent out amid loud cheers from the stands
CWG 2022 India Day 1 complete schedule, time in IST: Cricket, hockey, India vs Pakistan badminton on opening day
CWG 2022 Day 1 India schedule: For India, the event begins at 1:00 PM IST with the unfamiliar game Lawn Bowls, which will see Tania Choudhury compete against Scotland's Dee Hoga in the first round.