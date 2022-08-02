The four-woman squad of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani edged their South African counterparts with a 17-10 scoreline.

Birmingham: Indian lawn bowls women’s fours team created history by defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The four-woman squad comprising of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani edged their South African counterparts in the dramatic contest where they trailed 10-12 at one stage.

India started the match aggressively leading South Africa 7-2 after the first six ends. However, South Africa managed to make a comeback leveling the scores at 10-10 after the completion of 10 ends.

But with remarkable final two ends, where India notched three and two points respectively, the quartet marked an extraordinary moment for lawn bowls.

India earlier won the semi-final against New Zealand in a closely fought contest, as they inched ahead of the Kiwis in the last end and registered a scoreline of 16-13. While the semi-final was a nail-biting contest, they had dominated Norfolk Island in the quarter-finals with a scoreline of 17-9.

The team which manages to get the bowls closer to the target (a smaller ball), also called 'the Jack', earns points. In the fours format, each team is given eight rolls from one end.

