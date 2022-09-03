Watch: Serena Williams thanks parents, praises sister Venus in farewell speech at US Open
A tearful Serena Williams thanked her parents Richard and Oracene, family, sister Venus Williams and the fans after third round defeat at US Open.
New York: Serena Williams tearfully thanked her parents after a loss in what’s expected to be her final match. She was eliminated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday.
Then came the acknowledgement for her older sister.
“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus. So thank you, Venus,” Williams said. “She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed.”
Williams had said before the tournament she was preparing for the end of a career in which she won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. She said she was grateful to everyone who had supported her.
“These are happy tears, I guess,” she said.
Here’s what all Serena said on court after the loss:
“Oh, my God, thank you so much. You guys were amazing today. I tried, Ajla played just a little bit better.”
“Thank you daddy, I know you’re watching. Thanks mom! I want to thank everyone that’s been here, been on my side for so many years, decades, literally decades! It all started with my parents and they deserve everything. So I am very grateful to them. These are happy tears, I guess!”
A speech worth of the 🐐@serenawilliams | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/0twItGF0jq
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
“I wouldn’t be Serena if there wasn’t Venus.”@serenawilliams 💙 @Venuseswilliams pic.twitter.com/C7RZXcf23E
— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022
On a possible U-turn on the retirement: “I don’t think so, but you never know.”
