Serena Williams falls at US Open: 'Thank you for inspiring us', 'GOAT', 'Unique' and more reactions

As Serena Williams played potentially her last match in a storied career, her peers and others from sport hailed her achievements and influence.

FP Sports September 03, 2022 08:42:50 IST
Serena Williams waves to the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in what was probably her last career match at the US Open. AP

New York: Serena Williams suffered a likely career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open on Friday by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

Williams, who turns 41 in three weeks’ time, had said she remained “vague” over her retirement plans but without a major title since 2017, her 27-year-career is now almost certainly over.

She said that she will not reconsider her decision to retire from tennis, but added: “You never know”.

“Will you reconsider?” a tearful Williams was asked on court.

“I don’t think so, but you never know.”

Here is how other sportspersons and her peers reacted:

