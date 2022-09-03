As Serena Williams played potentially her last match in a storied career, her peers and others from sport hailed her achievements and influence.

New York: Serena Williams suffered a likely career-ending defeat when she was knocked out of the US Open on Friday by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 23-time Grand Slam title winner, and six-time champion in New York, lost her third round clash 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-1.

Williams, who turns 41 in three weeks’ time, had said she remained “vague” over her retirement plans but without a major title since 2017, her 27-year-career is now almost certainly over.

She said that she will not reconsider her decision to retire from tennis, but added: “You never know”.

“Will you reconsider?” a tearful Williams was asked on court.

“I don’t think so, but you never know.”

Here is how other sportspersons and her peers reacted:

.@serenawilliams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) September 3, 2022

Serena, THANK YOU. It is because of you I believe in this dream. The impact you’ve had on me goes beyond any words that can be put together and for that I say thank you, thank you, thank you, GOAT! pic.twitter.com/qeNZlC05WJ — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 3, 2022

S E R E N A ⭐️ 25 years on Tour💥You changed our sport forever! A legend 🏆 Wishing you another fun ride girl @serenawilliams 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0DXiunaNik — Aleksandra Wozniak (@alekswozniak87) September 3, 2022

Serena ❤️ — Lisa Raymond (@lisaraymond73) September 3, 2022

I feel so emotional realising that this was Serena’s last match. I have a feeling she might reconsider? I don’t know. — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) September 3, 2022

Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues. #serena #USOpen https://t.co/0wDFfRN3Dq — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2022

Serena 💕 — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) September 3, 2022

Serving an ace down the T at 4-4 in the tie break like nothing is on the line.. And than hitting a FH winner like a G.O.A.T to get to set point.. Wow.. just.. Wow.. — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) September 3, 2022

Serena. Thank you for being you and the inspiration to so many men and women. I’ve never seen a more intense competitor and it was an honor to share a court with you and watch history. Simply the best. @serenawilliams — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 3, 2022

What a champion 😍 @serenawilliams — Lucas Pouille (@la_pouille) September 3, 2022

Well now im sad but what an effort ❤️ #serena — Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill) September 3, 2022

I love you @serenawilliams It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 3, 2022

Thanks for the memories Serena 🐐 @serenawilliams — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) September 3, 2022

(with inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.