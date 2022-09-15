Roger Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery

Roger Federer has announced that he would retire after the next week’s Laver Cup. “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Federer who is the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles hasn’t played since the quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.

Twitter was flooded with emotions within minutes of the legend’s announcement. Here are some of the top tweets tributing Federer –

.@rogerfederer thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis — Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 15, 2022

Thank you for what you gave to the game and to the world We’ll miss seeing you around, @rogerfederer.#RForever https://t.co/sGKMJ8qVb1 — wta (@WTA) September 15, 2022

An outstanding career comes to an end Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022

BREAKING: Roger Federer is retiring from tennis. For me, he’s the greatest, and classiest, to ever play the game. A genius. Thanks for all the entertainment @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/7y4VN5Yv45 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2022

GOAT

———-

⊥∀Oƃ To @rogerfederer, a legend in every dimension – thank you for the inspiration & memories! ♥️#Federer pic.twitter.com/PyUQS9J9Th — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer aged 41, to retire.

– 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record eight men’s singles Wimbledon titles

– Won 103 ATP singles titles, second most behind Jimmy Connors.

– Ranked world#1 for 310 weeks, incl a record 237 consecutive weeks

– finished year-end #1 five times. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 15, 2022

All good things come to an end. Great careers included.. Sportspersons entertain, achieve iconic status, but they have to exit one day.. The sport they adorned will carry on, but when greats like @rogerfederer retire, the sport may lose a huge number of spectators.. — W V Raman (@wvraman) September 15, 2022

Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger …. — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022

Roger, there was and never will be anyone like you. You crushed me on the court, but were so nice and genuine that I couldn’t hate you for it. You made the game better on and off the court and you will be missed. Good luck, you have earned all the success and joy in the world https://t.co/DwROmZXeJm — James Blake (@JRBlake) September 15, 2022

A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022

What a legendary career. Roger will be be greatly missed. Happy to have shared the court several times with such a class act. https://t.co/hODc5y3hoK — Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill) September 15, 2022

. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)