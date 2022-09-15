Sports

Roger Federer announces retirement: Who said what on Twitter

Roger Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery

FP Sports September 15, 2022 19:32:50 IST
Roger Federer is to retire after next week's Laver Cup. AP

Roger Federer has announced that he would retire after the next week’s Laver Cup. “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Federer who is the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles hasn’t played since the quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.

Twitter was flooded with emotions within minutes of the legend’s announcement. Here are some of the top tweets tributing Federer –

(With inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: September 15, 2022 19:41:30 IST

