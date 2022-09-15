Roger Federer announces retirement: Who said what on Twitter
Roger Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery
Roger Federer has announced that he would retire after the next week’s Laver Cup. “The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event,” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.
Federer who is the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles hasn’t played since the quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.
Twitter was flooded with emotions within minutes of the legend’s announcement. Here are some of the top tweets tributing Federer –
— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022
Legend of the game.@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/zztdM9THmc
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 15, 2022
.@rogerfederer thank you for doing more for tennis than any single individual. Thanks to you competitors and fans across the world get to experience and enjoy it all over the world. Congratulations on your achievements and the people you continue to impact in and away from tennis
— Milos Raonic (@milosraonic) September 15, 2022
Thank you for what you gave to the game and to the world
We’ll miss seeing you around, @rogerfederer.#RForever https://t.co/sGKMJ8qVb1
— wta (@WTA) September 15, 2022
An outstanding career comes to an end
Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM
— The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022
BREAKING: Roger Federer is retiring from tennis. For me, he’s the greatest, and classiest, to ever play the game. A genius. Thanks for all the entertainment @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/7y4VN5Yv45
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 15, 2022
GOAT
———-
⊥∀Oƃ
To @rogerfederer, a legend in every dimension – thank you for the inspiration & memories! ♥️#Federer pic.twitter.com/PyUQS9J9Th
— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) September 15, 2022
Roger Federer aged 41, to retire.
– 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a record eight men’s singles Wimbledon titles
– Won 103 ATP singles titles, second most behind Jimmy Connors.
– Ranked world#1 for 310 weeks, incl a record 237 consecutive weeks
– finished year-end #1 five times.
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 15, 2022
Take a bow Legend!#RogerFederer pic.twitter.com/yI3hfmmbR9
— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 15, 2022
All good things come to an end. Great careers included.. Sportspersons entertain, achieve iconic status, but they have to exit one day.. The sport they adorned will carry on, but when greats like @rogerfederer retire, the sport may lose a huge number of spectators..
— W V Raman (@wvraman) September 15, 2022
Cheers Roger. Thanks for the shared memories my friend. It was an honor to share time/experiences on the most hallowed grounds in our sport. Don’t be a stranger ….
— andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 15, 2022
Roger, there was and never will be anyone like you. You crushed me on the court, but were so nice and genuine that I couldn’t hate you for it. You made the game better on and off the court and you will be missed. Good luck, you have earned all the success and joy in the world https://t.co/DwROmZXeJm
— James Blake (@JRBlake) September 15, 2022
Thank you @rogerfederer. https://t.co/ieKDkGzZ5r pic.twitter.com/SNVyPz7oMu
— Amer Delic (@AmerDelic) September 15, 2022
A role model for me and so many others!! Thanks for everything Roger It’s been a privilege to share the court with you!! https://t.co/lMF1zHp8vv
— Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 15, 2022
What a legendary career. Roger will be be greatly missed. Happy to have shared the court several times with such a class act. https://t.co/hODc5y3hoK
— Jan-Michael Gambill (@JanmikeGambill) September 15, 2022
— Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) September 15, 2022
Thanks legend!!! https://t.co/F2Rq8K1LsS
— David Ferrer (@DavidFerrer87) September 15, 2022
. I LOVE YOU, Roger. Thank you for everything you’ve done in tennis and with myself. Tennis world will never be the same without you. https://t.co/Wm0IjNqjjx
— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 15, 2022
— Juan Monaco (@picomonaco) September 15, 2022
(With inputs from AFP)
