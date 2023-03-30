Miami: Bianca Andreescu has shared she suffered two torn ankle ligaments in her left ankle during a Round of 16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Miami Open. The Canadian tennis player added she wasn’t sure when she would be fit enough to return to tour.

The 2019 US Open champion was forced into retiring from her match mid-way into the second set when she went down near the baseline. She was later taken off on a wheelchair in serious discomfort.

“It’s tough to say exactly how long it will take, but let’s just say it could’ve been much worse !!” Andreescu wrote on Twitter.

“I’m going to take it day by day, and I am optimistic that with the right work, rehab, and preparation, I’ll be back on court soon.”

Andreescu, 22, who has had bout of injuries to back, right shoulder and left knee since her 2019 US Open title run, said the rehab and recovery process has already begun.

During the Miami Open, World No 31 had looked in fine form beating Emma Raducanu, Maria Sakkari and Sofia Kenin.

