Ben Stokes starred by notching up his maiden T20I half-century as England clinched their second T20 World Cup title, with a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday.

This was England’s second T20 World Cup title, and their first since the 2010 edition in the West Indies.

England won the toss and opted to field in Melbourne. Despite knocks from Shan Masood (38) and Babar Azam (32), England bowlers starred to restrict Pakistan to 137/8 from 20 overs. Sam Curran picked three wickets, while Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan picked two wickets each. Ben Stokes picked up one wicket.

Chasing 138, England lost opener Alex Hales in the first over itself for just one run after Shaheen Afridi sent a delivery crashing through his gates. England was 7/1 in one over.

Phil Salt joined skipper Jos Buttler. The duo attacked young pacer Naseem Shah, smashing him for three fours, with the captain hitting two.

Just when it seemed that the duo was building a partnership, Haris Rauf intervened to send back Salt for just 10 off nine balls. England was 32/2 in 3.3 overs.

All-rounder Ben Stokes came to bat next. Rauf got his second wicket of the match as he dismissed the skipper Buttler for 26 off 17 balls. England was 45/3 in 5.3 overs.

At the end of powerplay in six overs, England was 49/3, with Harry Brook (4*) joining Stokes (1*). The duo helped England reach halfway through their innings without any damage.

At the end of 10 overs, England was at 77/3, with Brook (14*) and Stokes (17*).

Stokes-Brook were bringing England back into the game, one run at a time. But their stand was cut short at 39 runs by spinner Shadab Khan, who dismissed Brook for 20 off 23 balls. Shaheen took a brilliant catch at long-off. England were 84/4 in 12.3 overs.

Moeen Ali came in, and was then involved in a 47-run stand with Stokes before Moeen was dismissed by Mohammad Wasim. However, the damage was already done and England needed just six runs from 10 balls.

England eventually sealed the chase with exactly one over remaining.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to England winning the 2022 T20 World Cup:

Jos Buttler is a World Champion!!! 🏆💗 pic.twitter.com/cnFH8wMOVW — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 13, 2022

The moment we won our second Men's T20 World Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ajbvuze0gb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

ON TOP OF THE WORLD 🦁 pic.twitter.com/CrpaPCfx1o — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

The revolution that @Eoin16 brought about is alive and strong. England is the best white ball team in world cricket. To win both World Cups is extraordinary — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 13, 2022

Congratulations to this absolute amazing coach Matthew Mott winning 2 x @ICC World Cup 🏆 🏆 in the one year is unbelievable. #bestinthebusiness pic.twitter.com/SF6usmoszE — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) November 13, 2022

What a great match we hv just witnessed . Congratulations @ECB_cricket @josbuttler A well deserved win for England in #T20WorldCupFinal . @benstokes38 rose to the occasion & played a brilliant innings.some outstanding bowling by @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/QUIk03lsx5 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 13, 2022

Scenes around 10 Downing Street tonight 😅 Congratulations England, richly deserved 👏🏽🏆 #PAKvENG #T20WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/vmOFAo9OG2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 13, 2022

Congrats @englandcricket on another WC title!! @RealPCBCricket can be proud of their campaign — Danevn81 (@Danevn811) November 13, 2022

Ben Stokes is born for these situations!! 😍😍😍😍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) November 13, 2022

Ben Stokes is such an incredible player for the big nights. 2019 finals. That must-win game vs Sri Lanka. And tonight at the MCG. #T20WorldCupFinal #EngvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 13, 2022





With inputs from ANI