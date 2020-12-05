Serie A: Juventus director a suspect in fixing Italian language test for Luis Suarez
Suárez was linked to a move in September from Barcelona to nine-time defending Serie A champion Juventus.
Turin: A director at storied Italian football club Juventus was revealed on Friday to be a suspect in a criminal investigation linked to the attempt to sign Luis Suárez.
Juventus said in a statement its sports director Fabio Paratici has been notified of his involvement in an investigation by prosecutors in the city of Perugia.
Suárez was linked to a move in September from Barcelona to nine-time defending Serie A champion Juventus.
The Uruguay forward started the process to get an Italian passport that would ease the move, and sat an Italian language test that was allegedly fixed for him.
If Suárez had Italian citizenship he would not need to occupy a Juventus quota spot for non-European Union players.
The move did not happen and Suárez instead joined Atlético Madrid.
Juventus said it "strongly reiterates the correctness of Paratici's work and is confident that the ongoing investigations will help clarify his position within a reasonable time."
Paratici is a former player who has worked for 10 years at Juventus.
"He joined Juventus in 2010," Paratici's biography on the club website states, "during the first few days of President Andrea Agnelli's reign, to whom he linked a path of growth and success both on the field and in the management of the club's sports area."
Agnelli is a member of UEFA's executive committee and chairman of the influential European Club Association that represents around 250 of the continent's most successful teams.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
France's Stephanie Frappart to become first woman to referee men's Champions League match
The 36-year-old has already made history as the first woman to referee in the French top flight, and took charge of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea. She also made her Europa League debut in October.
Serie A: 'Mourning' Napoli honour Diego Maradona with win over Roma; AC Milan extend lead at top
A minute's silence had been observed before the game, as in all matches in Italy, in memory of Maradona who spent seven years at Napoli.
Napoli rename stadium after former player Diego Maradona: Naples town hall
The city authorities and the club's president had proposed renaming the San Paolo Stadium within hours of Maradona's death on 25 November.