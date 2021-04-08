Sardegna Open: Lorenzo Musetti saves four match points to beat top-seeded Daniel Evans
The 90th-ranked Musetti won through 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours ten minutes on court in Sardinia against Evans, ranked 32.
Milan: Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti saved four match points to oust top seed Daniel Evans of Britain to advance to the quarter-finals of the ATP tournament in Cagliari on Thursday.
The 90th-ranked Musetti won through 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (10/8) after two hours ten minutes on court in Sardinia against Evans, ranked 32.
Musetti, 19, the recipient of a wild card this week for the main draw in Monte-Carlo, had gotten off to a flying start on the Mediterranean island with two break points to lead 5-0 before, sealing the set in 24 minutes.
Evans changed tactics in the second set with a more aggressive style allowing him to level proceedings 6-1.
The 30-year-old Englishman had the edge in the third set tiebreak, his Italian rival had trailed 5/2, but saved match points at 3/6 and 7/8.
A forehand drop shot winner allowed Musetti to seal victory on his second match point.
Earlier Germany's Yannick Hanfmann beat 2018 Roland Garros semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-1 of Italy to reach the quarter-finals.
also read
French Open 2021: Sports ministry says Roland Garros faces delay of 'a few days'
Discussions between the ministry and Roland Garros officials also included how the tournament might be able to accommodate fans who were largely locked out of the delayed 2020 edition. This year's event is due to take place between 23 May and 6 June.
WTA rankings: Bianca Andreescu climbs to sixth as Ashleigh Barty holds on to top spot
The best progression of the week came from the Greek Maria Sakkari who reached the semi-finals in Florida after knocking out Osaka. The 25-year-old Athenian moves up six places to 19th, her highest ranking yet.
French tennis chief 'dare not imagine' Roland Garros cancellation amid COVID-19 surge
Moretton said that organisers will be able to take into account lessons learned from other events leading up to the season's second Grand Slam event.