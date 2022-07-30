Here's everything you need to know about Sanket Sargar, India's first medallist at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Sanket Mahadev Sargar became the first Indian to claim a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as he grabbed a silver in weightlifitng on the second day of the quadrennial event.

Sargar finished second in the men’s 55kg weightlifting final behind Malaysia’s Aniq Kasdan, who lifted a total of 249 kg in comparison to Sargar’s 248.

The 21-year-old Indian lifter gave himself a bright start in the snatch category (one of the two composites of weightlifting) by lifting 113kg, which was six kg more than his 20-year-old Malaysian rival.

However, Kasdan made a stronger return in the clean and jerk segment by lifting a decisive 142kg, seven more than Sargar, to claim gold. Kasdan started the event as favourite as he was the No 1 in the Commonwealth ranking after lifting the exact same weight of 249kg at the Commomnwealth Championships in Tashkent last year.

Sargar did make an attempt to lift 143kg but injured himself in the process.

Who is Sanket Mahadev Sargar?

Sanket is a resident of Maharshtra’s Sangli, where his father runs a ‘paan' shop and food stall while the lifter struggled to find a job.

Sanket’s claim to fame was his national record lift of 139kg in the clean and jerk segment at the Khelo India University Games in 2020. In total he lifted 247kg (108kg in snatch) to claim the gold medal at the competition.

He rewrote his national record in Februrary last year as he lifted 256kg (113kg in snatch +143kg in clean and jerk) at the Singapore Weightlifting International.

Sanket Sargar FACTFILE

Event: 55kg

Date of Birth: 16/10/2000

Hometown: Sangli, Maharashtra

Training Base: NS NIS Patiala

Coach: Vijay Sharma

Background: Sanket started weightlifting in 2013. Son of a Farmer, passion for weightlifting persists in his family with his sister also in weightlifting.

Achievement:

Silver: CWG 2022

Gold - Singapore International 2022 - Commonwealth + National Record

Gold - Senior NAtionals Championships 2022, KiIT Bhubaneswar

— Information via Sports Authority of India

