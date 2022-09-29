Roger Federer has responded to Virat Kohli’s heartfelt message on the tennis player calling time on his storied career. Federer retired on 15 September after a two decade career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles and was top-ranked player for 237 weeks straight.

Roger Federer thanked the former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for his kind words and hinted that he might visit India very soon. The Swiss player had visited India as part of International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).

Reacting to the message from Kohli, Federer re-posted the message on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Thanks @virat.kohli. I hope to make it to India soon.”

Federer played his last match alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup. At the end of it all, the 41-year-old and Nadal were reduced to tears in an emotional night.

Earlier, Kohli paid tribute to the Swiss icon reliving the first time they met.

“I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I’ll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I’ve never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway,” said Kohli in the video.

He continued, “You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you’re always going to be the greatest of all time. I’m sure in the next phase of your life you’re going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care.”

