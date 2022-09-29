Virat Kohli has shared a heartfelt tribute for Roger Federer who recently retired from professional tennis. In a video that was posted by the ATP tour on Twitter, Kohli recalled the time he met the tennis legend in Australia and marvelled at Federer’s ability to unite fans.

“Hello Roger, it’s a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories,” Kohli said in the video. “I personally had the chance to meet you in the Australian Open in 2018 (2019), something that I’ll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I’ve never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in any way.”

Kohli added that Federer had an “unmatches” aura and the tennis great will always remain the ‘GOAT’ for him.

“You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you’re always going to be the greatest of all time. I’m sure in the next phase of your life you’re going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care.”

Federer brought an end to his glittering tennis career, in which he won 20 Grand Slams, with a loss in doubles alongside his long-time rivals Rafael Nadal in Laver Cup 2022. The 41-year-old however has said that he will stay connected to the game of tennis by different means.

