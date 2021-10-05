Pro Kabaddi: Eighth season to get underway on 22 December in Bengaluru
Pro Kabaddi's eighth season will be held without spectators, in a bio-secure bubble, in a single city format in Bengaluru.
Pro Kabaddi's eighth season will get underway from 22 December, the organisers announced on Tuesday. It will mark Pro Kabaddi's first season after more than two years. The 2020 season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a change, the eighth season will be held entirely in Bengaluru instead of multiple cities format. The matches will be held without spectators behind closed doors.
“We are very privileged that Season 8 of the Pro Kabaddi League will be hosted in Karnataka, especially as this state is a very significant geography for kabaddi and PKL fans in India," said Mashal Sports CEO and League Commissioner Anupam Goswami.
"Bengaluru has all the facilities for the conduct of big competitive sports events with best safety practices, and we look forward to demonstrating this with PKL Season 8,” he added.
The statement said, "The league will implement protocols to comply with government regulations and guidelines and will work with specialised safety agencies to implement stringent safety practices and create a bio – secure bubble, a first for any professional indoor contact sports league in India."
Ahead of the eighth season, the player auction was conducted on 29-31 August in Mumbai.
Bengal Warriors won the most recent edition, in 2019, by beating Dabang Delhi in the final.
