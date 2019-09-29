Pro Kabaddi 2019: Naveen Kumar shines as Dabang Delhi end Puneri Paltan's playoff hopes with lop-sided victory

Panchkula: Naveen Kumar was once again the star for Dabang Delhi KC as they ousted Puneri Paltan from the Pro-Kabaddi League with 60-40 victory on Sunday.

Naveen, the talented raider picked up another Super 10 (his 17th consecutive) as Delhi produced a near-flawless performance to end the Paltan campaign in the cash-rich league.

Delhi, as expected, started on the front foot, with their raider-in-chief Naveen looking unstoppable. The 19-year-old raider picked points at will, pulling out the acrobatic moves in the process, as the Delhi side inflicting an All-Out on Pune in the seventh minute of the match.

Pune were badly missing the services of their raider Pankaj Mohite, who missed out due to a fever. Their raiders struggled as Ravinder Pahal (completed 50 tackle points for the season) and Joginder Narwal, the corners for Delhi, also got into the game with successful tackles.

Naveen kept adding to his points tally as he clinched a personal record of becoming the fastest player to secure 400 raid points in the PKL history.

The Delhi side secured their second All-Out with seven minutes remaining to half time to open up a 14-point lead.

Manjeet was once again the only positive player on the mat for Pune and his valiant efforts in the raids allowed the side to cling on to the hope of coming back into the match. The first half ended 30-16 with Delhi on top.

The second half turned out to be much of the same with Delhi dominating in all departments.