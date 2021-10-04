Sports

Premier League: Manchester City allege backroom staff spat at by fan during Liverpool match, say reports

Liverpool are looking into the claim, the BBC and Sky Sports said, after the Premier League rivals shared the points following a breathless second half that saw City twice come from behind.

Agence France-Presse October 04, 2021 11:11:30 IST
Premier League: Manchester City allege backroom staff spat at by fan during Liverpool match, say reports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline, during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, England. AP

Liverpool: Manchester City have lodged a complaint to Liverpool alleging that a fan spat at their backroom staff during the pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield, reports say.

Liverpool are looking into the claim, the BBC and Sky Sports said, after the Premier League rivals shared the points following a breathless second half that saw City twice come from behind.

"They (my staff) told me but I didn't see it," City boss Pep Guardiola said of the alleged incident, according to the BBC.

"I'm pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour."

Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game for Liverpool with a cracker at a frenzied Anfield on Sunday after Phil Foden had cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener, but Kevin De Bruyne's late deflected shot rescued a point for Guardiola's men.

The result leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised, with Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, and City in third place, two points off the top alongside a clutch of other clubs.

Chelsea were the only side in the top six to win this weekend, seeing off Southampton 3-1.

Updated Date: October 04, 2021 11:11:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Premier League: Rafa Benitez's Everton sceptics grow quieter as flying start propels European dreams
Sports

Premier League: Rafa Benitez's Everton sceptics grow quieter as flying start propels European dreams

Everton have lost just one of Benitez's first seven Premier League games in charge despite a limited budget due to financial fair-play restrictions and injuries to star strikers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

Premier League: Manchester City ends run of losses to Chelsea; Manchester United lose
Sports

Premier League: Manchester City ends run of losses to Chelsea; Manchester United lose

The way Manchester City dominated possession and reduced Chelsea to mostly long balls showed that Guardiola’s team, the defending champion, might still be the team to beat this season.

Premier League: Chelsea's Mason Mount out of Manchester City clash due to injury, says Thomas Tuchel
Sports

Premier League: Chelsea's Mason Mount out of Manchester City clash due to injury, says Thomas Tuchel

Mount, 22, suffered an unspecified injury in Chelsea's League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Wednesday, which the Blues won on penalties.