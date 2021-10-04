Premier League: Manchester City allege backroom staff spat at by fan during Liverpool match, say reports
Liverpool are looking into the claim, the BBC and Sky Sports said, after the Premier League rivals shared the points following a breathless second half that saw City twice come from behind.
Liverpool: Manchester City have lodged a complaint to Liverpool alleging that a fan spat at their backroom staff during the pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield, reports say.
"They (my staff) told me but I didn't see it," City boss Pep Guardiola said of the alleged incident, according to the BBC.
"I'm pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour."
Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game for Liverpool with a cracker at a frenzied Anfield on Sunday after Phil Foden had cancelled out Sadio Mane's opener, but Kevin De Bruyne's late deflected shot rescued a point for Guardiola's men.
The result leaves the Premier League title race tantalisingly poised, with Liverpool a point behind leaders Chelsea, and City in third place, two points off the top alongside a clutch of other clubs.
Chelsea were the only side in the top six to win this weekend, seeing off Southampton 3-1.
