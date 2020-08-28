Premier League: Brighton's Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy moves to Shanghai SIPG on permanent transfer
Mooy's move, which is dependent on international clearance, comes after he helped Brighton avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.
Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy has joined Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG from Brighton for an undisclosed fee, the English club said on Friday.
The 29-year-old scored twice in 32 appearances for Brighton after initially arriving on-loan from second-tier side Huddersfield.
He joined the Seagulls permanently in the January transfer window, but will now head to China to feature alongside Hulk and Marko Arnautovic.
Mooy helped Huddersfield win promotion to the Premier League in 2017 and was a key figure in their two-season stay in the top tier.
"Aaron has been an excellent professional during his time with us. It's a good move for all parties," Brighton manager Graham Potter said.
"We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing.
"I have really enjoyed working with him, and on behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future."
