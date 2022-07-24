Neeraj Chopra created yet another history on Sunday as he became the first-ever silver medallist from India at the World Athletics Championships.

The 24-year-old Chopra clinched the historic silver medal with a best throw of 88.13m in the javelin throw final. He is also the first male track and field athlete from India to win a medal at the Worlds.

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships. She had won bronze in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra had a nervy start to the competition. His first attempt was a foul and then he registered 82.39m and 86.37m throws to be at fourth after the initial three rounds.

His fourth attempt was the medal-winning throw as he went 88.13m to jump to second place, and stayed there till the end. His last two attempts was also a foul.

Defending champion Anderson Peters from Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m. The bronze went to Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic who record an 88.09m throw.

Last year, Neeraj had become the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games. Neeraj's latest achievement set the Twitter on fire. Here are the reactions:

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

First silver medal by an Indian at a world championships ever! Let that sink in India - this boy has created history yet again @Neeraj_chopra1 - keep it up - keep flying the flag higher — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022

PROUD OF YOU @Neeraj_chopra1 .Many congratulations to you on winning the historic Silver Medal in the World Championship. pic.twitter.com/woCKqhTzOL — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) July 24, 2022

Historic Silver Medal for #India Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins historic Silver Medal at World Athletics Championship after Olympics. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 Your hard work has paid off & you’ve given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/NCWzbSNWI4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 24, 2022

#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men's #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/oNsHfJEets — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 24, 2022

So 88.13 it was and Silver it will be for Neeraj Chopra @Neeraj_chopra1 #WorldAthleticsChampionships — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 24, 2022

Only India’s second ever medal at the World Athletics Championship after Anju Bobby George’s bronze in 2003. Silver for Neeraj Chopra!! What an athlete⚡️ — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) July 24, 2022

“Neeraj Chopra is the greatest Indian athlete ever, considering what he has already achieved and the competition that exists in athletics with participants from over 200 countries,” Anju Bobby George. @anjubobbygeorg1 @Neeraj_chopra1 @WorldAthletics — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) July 24, 2022

Champions are not born. They are made with sweat, toil & hard work; Guided by a dream to chase excellence every single day Our Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra continues to show to the word that our Indian athletics have turned a corner Many congrats to our champion! https://t.co/dctzGqYa04 pic.twitter.com/sTDYp6GBoH — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! • Wins in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event ! Watch this pic.twitter.com/YF455oople — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra has another first to his name. First Indian to win a silver medal at the World athletics Championships. Bravo @Neeraj_chopra1 what a comeback! https://t.co/HsfOZlWeak — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) July 24, 2022

