Sports

‘Once again made India proud’: Twitter hails Neeraj Chopra’s silver at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra created yet another history on Sunday as he became the first-ever silver medallist from India at the World Athletics Championships.

FP Sports July 24, 2022 09:37:22 IST
‘Once again made India proud’: Twitter hails Neeraj Chopra’s silver at World Athletics Championships

Silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates during the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. AP

Neeraj Chopra created yet another history on Sunday as he became the first-ever silver medallist from India at the World Athletics Championships.

The 24-year-old Chopra clinched the historic silver medal with a best throw of 88.13m in the javelin throw final. He is also the first male track and field athlete from India to win a medal at the Worlds.

Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships. She had won bronze in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Chopra had a nervy start to the competition. His first attempt was a foul and then he registered 82.39m and 86.37m throws to be at fourth after the initial three rounds.

His fourth attempt was the medal-winning throw as he went 88.13m to jump to second place, and stayed there till the end. His last two attempts was also a foul.

Defending champion Anderson Peters from Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m. The bronze went to Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic who record an 88.09m throw.

Last year, Neeraj had become the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games. Neeraj's latest achievement set the Twitter on fire. Here are the reactions:

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 24, 2022 10:08:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Neeraj Chopra checks all basics to ease into World Athletics Championships final; Rohit Yadav, Eldhose Paul join in
Sports

Neeraj Chopra checks all basics to ease into World Athletics Championships final; Rohit Yadav, Eldhose Paul join in

Neeraj Chopra's calm, even matter-of-fact demeanour communicated that his 88.39m throw in qualification was only part of the job – the real deal would come in the final

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra and others in run to end India’s 19-year medal drought
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra and others in run to end India’s 19-year medal drought

We take a look at India’s medal chances at the biggest track and field event of the calendar — World Athletics Championships 2022 — as 21 athletes are set to compete in the event, beginning on Saturday morning

Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2022: History in sight at TrackTown
Sports

Neeraj Chopra at World Athletics Championships 2022: History in sight at TrackTown

Neeraj Chopra set National Records twice recently - in Finland and Sweden - but didn't top the charts. At worlds, he would hope to triumph at TrackTown.