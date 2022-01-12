Sports

PCB chief Ramiz Raja proposes T20I tournament involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia

PCB chairperson Ramiz Raja. AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairperson Ramiz Raja has informed that he is planning to make a proposal to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold a four-nation T20I series. The tournament will include arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The other two teams will be ODI world champions England and T20 World Cup winners Australia.

Taking to his social media account, Raja said that he wants a quadrangular series on an annual basis. “Hello, fans. Will be bringing the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng that will be played annually, which will be rotated by these four,” he tweeted.

Further in his tweet, Raja mentioned that if such an event does take place, then the profits would be shared or divided with all ICC members on a percentage basis.

As a matter of fact, India and Pakistan have been playing against each other only in ICC events or Asia Cups and not in any bilateral ties lately.

Last year, both the teams faced each other in the group stage of the T20 World Cup that took place in UAE. During that time, the Babar Azam-led side emerged victorious by 10 wickets against India. It was Pakistan’s first win against Men in Blue in the ICC World Cups in any format.

Notably, Pakistan last toured India in 2013 for three ODIs and two T20Is. India last toured Pakistan in 2006.

Updated Date: January 12, 2022 16:21:56 IST

