You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Manika Batra interview part 2: Table tennis star on her bid to be unpredictable, what keeps her motivated off court and more

Sports Jigar Mehta Aug 23, 2018 19:16:38 IST
Watch Full Video  


Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 19:16 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores