Lyon's Houssem Aouar out of France squad due to injury, says Didier Deschamps
Aouar was initially called up last week as a replacement for Nabil Fekir but instead joins the World Cup winner on the sidelines after hurting his thigh during Lyon's 2-1 derby victory on Sunday.
Paris: Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has been ruled out of France's upcoming internationals after sustaining an injury in the win over Saint-Etienne, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.
France play Finland in a friendly at the Stade de France on Wednesday before two Nations League matches, away to Portugal on 14 November and home against Sweden three days later.
Aouar made his international debut in the 7-1 home friendly win over Ukraine in October, but did not take part in the two following Nations League matches against Portugal and Croatia.
